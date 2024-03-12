OTC Markets Group Welcomes Fireweed Metals Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Fireweed Metals Corp. (TSX-V: FWZ; OTCQX: FWEDF; FSE: M0G), a mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Fireweed Metals Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Fireweed Metals Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “FWEDF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Brandon Macdonald, CEO, stated, “Fireweed’s transition from OTCQB to OTCQX affirms the quality of our company and projects. By being on the OTCQX platform, we've broadened accessibility to Fireweed shares, catering to a wider spectrum of investors. This is poised to enhance our shareholder base both in the U.S. and globally, amplifying our overall liquidity.”

About Fireweed Metals Corp. (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQX: FWEDF; FSE:M0G)

Fireweed Metals is exploring and developing two of the world's largest and highest-grade critical metals projects: Macpass (zinc-lead-silver) in Canada's Yukon, and the adjacent Mactung (tungsten). With ongoing exploration success, Macpass is taking shape as a prospective multi-generational mining asset. Mactung is positioned to meet pressing needs for a reliable source of tungsten, potentially becoming the answer for western tungsten demand for decades. Fireweed's Gayna Project (zinc-lead-silver-gallium-germanium) in the Northwest Territories is highly prospective for Kipushi-style massive sulphide discoveries, adding exploration upside and optionality to the Company’s portfolio. Backed by robust funding and a top shareholder registry, Fireweed is poised to continue delivering on its projects, unlocking significant value for all stakeholders.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com