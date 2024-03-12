Ladybug Targets Growth with Acquisition of Two E-Commerce Sites, Anticipating $4M+ Annual Revenue Boost

TULSA, Okla., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: LBRG), a leading health and wellness company, is excited to announce through its subsidiary, Growhouse Nutraceuticals Ltd. (“Growhouse”), its plans to expand its North American digital footprint.



Growhouse is poised to acquire the flagship website of Plant Power Athletics Inc., marking a strategic move to expand its online presence. Furthermore, negotiations are underway for the acquisition of the primary website of Task Enhancers Ltd. These forthcoming planned acquisitions are anticipated to be transformative for Ladybug's digital portfolio, projecting a substantial annual revenue increase of approximately $4 million.

In 2024, Ladybug is committed to increasing its market share and boosting its e-commerce prowess. This growth strategy includes plans to continue to acquire strategic assets that complement the company's growth objectives, while enriching Growhouse's products. These initiatives are in alignment with the company's continuous commitment to enhancing the customer experience across all Growhouse online assets.

The company’s management remains committed to reaching or exceeding the goal of $25 million in revenue for the calendar year.

Tamara Maxfield, B.A., CEO of Growhouse, highlights the company's growth plans, "Our efforts to secure these e-commerce platforms are crucial to our strategy. We're on course to achieve substantial growth, and these acquisitions are instrumental in our pursuit of significant market expansion."

About Ladybug Resource Group Inc .

Ladybug Resource Group Inc., operating under Ladybug NutraTech, is at the forefront of the health and wellness e-commerce industry. Known for its innovative online retail strategies, diverse product selection, and commitment to customer and shareholder satisfaction, Ladybug stands as a leader in its field.

“Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes,” “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.”

