QuantGate Systems Inc. Welcomes Robert Séguin to the Board of Directors

TORONTO and NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) ("QuantGate" or "Company"), an Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and Machine Learning ("ML") SaaS-based Fintech solutions company, would like to announce that Robert Séguin is rejoining the QuantGate Board of Directors and as Chair of the Audit committee.



Robert Séguin graduated with a B.Comm. (Finance & Marketing) from McGill University and obtained his MBA at SDA Bocconi Business School in Milano, Italy. Robert has held various Institutional positions throughout his career, including JP Morgan Securities, Bank of Tokyo Capital Markets (London), Royal Bank of Canada, Midland Walwyn and Yorkton Securities (Toronto). In 2006, Robert founded Westmount Capital as Managing Partner to assist Canadian-listed (TSX & CSE) emerging companies active in Mining, Exploration, Oil & Gas, Alternative Energy, Biotechnology, MedTech, Specialty Pharma, and other technology-driven sectors to enter the European markets, and exposure to Capital Markets and investors.

"We are delighted to have Robert again join the Board of our company and to serve as the Chair of our Audit Committee," commented Wayne Welter, Chairman of QuantGate Systems Inc. "Robert's pedigree contributes substantially to all aspects of QuantGate."

Allan Bezanson, CEO of QuantGate Systems Inc., states: "Robert's knowledge and expertise will add significantly to our board, as well as extensive relationships in Europe to help further our company's products and customer acquisition."

"I'm very happy to join the Board at this point in the company's evolution as it is on the cusp of gaining more recognition, especially with the significant interest and better acceptance of AI applications," commented Robert Séguin.

