TrueCommerce Recognized Again as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network

PITTSBURGH, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce , a global provider of supply chain and trading partner connectivity, integration and omnichannel solutions, announced today it was positioned in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network (MESCCN) 2023 Vendor Assessment* report . This IDC MarketScape study includes an evaluation of 14 vendors that met the strict criteria and broad competencies established by IDC for supply chain commerce networks. The report evaluates vendors based on a comprehensive framework and set of parameters expected to be conducive to success in providing organizations with insight into supply chain commerce networks.



The IDC MarketScape reported, “Manufacturing, particularly consumer products, and retail organizations looking for a vendor of both network and supply chain applications should consider TrueCommerce. TrueCommerce offers robust integration capabilities with most enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems offering rapid implementations and a strong, reproducible ROI.”

The IDC MarketScape noted TrueCommerce’s strengths in four key areas:

Its large, global, integration-agnostic network of pre-connected supply chain participants enables rapid onboarding, meaningful digitization, and stronger ROI

Extensive integration capabilities with pre-built and purpose-built integrations with 50+ leading ERP, order management system (OMS) and other mission-critical business systems

A premium level of managed services that extends beyond the service levels offered by most networks

Supply chain applications that leverage the global connectivity and integration capabilities provided on the TrueCommerce network

"We're passionate about redefining the standard for what customers should expect from a supply chain network provider," said Mike Gross, CTO, TrueCommerce. "We believe the IDC MarketScape for MESCCN report confirms our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions for our customers, expanding the global reach of our network and elevating the overall customer experience. We further believe our continuous recognition as a Leader since the report’s inception in 2018 reaffirms our position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to maximize their supply chain performance through meaningful integration, digitization and automation."

In addition to the strengths of TrueCommerce’s network and solutions, the IDC MarketScape also highlighted the company’s continued focus on the customer experience noting, “TrueCommerce is also aggressively focused on simplifying and reducing onboarding times (a top constraint in growing a network business) by offering more adaptable tools and simpler and more intuitive connectivity.”

“We are committed to our customers’ success and reducing complexities in their supply chain,” added Gross. “Over the last year, we’ve delivered significant product and technology investments in support of our continued growth and focus on delivering the best customer experience to our customers. As pressures continue to rise on supply chain execution, our mission is to be right at the center of enabling a fully digital supply chain. We made great progress in 2023 with more exciting developments to come in 2024 and beyond.”

"Difficulty in on-boarding suppliers and other partners has been a common refrain from manufacturers’ either adopting or expanding their supply chain network footprint," said Simon Ellis, Group VP for Supply Chain at IDC. "Addressing these challenges has been an area of attention for TrueCommerce who are focused on simplifying and reducing onboarding times and addressing master data challenges by offering adaptable tools and simpler and more intuitive connectivity capabilities."

Access an excerpt the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network (MESCCN) 2023 Vendor Assessment report .

*SOURCE: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2023 Vendor Assessment, by Simon Ellis, Dec 2023, IDC #US49948423

