Ikena Oncology Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

IK-930 continues to advance in the clinic now with an optimized formulation with improved pharmacokinetics



IK-930 clinical update planned for 2H 2024 including additional data from EHE patients in dose escalation and initial mesothelioma patient data

IK-595 Phase I dose escalation study currently recruiting targeted patients

Closed 2023 in a strong financial position with $175M; runway into 2H 2026

BOSTON, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKNA, “Ikena,” “Company”), a targeted oncology company forging new territory in patient-directed cancer treatment, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2023. The Company also provided an update across the organization and pipeline.

“We are diligently executing on our clinical programs while we strive to broaden the type and number of patients who may benefit from our novel product candidates,” said Mark Manfredi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ikena. “Backed by our strong financial position, this year we are poised to seamlessly deliver on our developmental goals in the clinic, while also building value for our shareholders.”

Recent Pipeline Progress & Corporate Update

IK-930: TEAD1-Selective Hippo Pathway Inhibitor

The IK-930 clinical program is advancing and currently recruiting across mesothelioma, epithelioid hemangioendothelioma (EHE), and other NF2 tumors

An optimized formulation was introduced in patients in November 2023 to improve exposure variability and has been selected to move forward as the formulation for all future cohorts in the ongoing Phase 1 clinical program

In December 2023, the Company received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating EHE

In November 2023, the Company shared initial data from the ongoing dose escalation portion of the Phase 1 clinical trial of IK-930 demonstrating early safety advantages and showing notable clinical benefit in EHE patients

A clinical data update is planned for the second half of 2024 and will include additional data from EHE patients and first data from mesothelioma patients



IK-595: MEK-RAF Molecular Glue

In December 2023, the first patient was dosed in the Phase 1 study of IK-595, and enrollment of patients with RAS and RAF mutant cancers in dose escalation is ongoing

Planned expansion and backfill cohorts across various indications will aim to leverage the expected differentiated advantages of IK-595 as a potential best-in-class agent

Corporate Update

In February 2024, the Company announced the appointment of Dr. Caroline Germa as Chief Medical Officer, bringing over 25 years of pharmaceutical and drug development experience to the role

In January 2024, the Company announced its renewed focus on advancement of core targeted oncology clinical programs, which drove the strategic reallocation of resources from exploratory discovery to the clinical development of IK-930 and IK-595

Throughout 2023, the Company raised over $80M in capital through both a registered offering in May and the acquisition of Pionyr Immunotherapeutics, Inc. in August



Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $175.5 million, which the Company believes will be sufficient to fund operations into the second half of 2026.

Collaboration revenue for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $0.7 million and $9.2 million, respectively. The collaboration revenue is related to the Bristol-Myers Squibb Collaboration Agreement for the IK-175 and IK-412 programs, which was executed in January 2019.

Research and development expenses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 were $14.3 million and $59.7 million, respectively. General and administrative for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 were $8.3 million and $24.9 million, respectively.

The Company reported a net loss for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 of $19.5 million and $68.2 million, respectively.

Selected Financial Information (in thousands, except share and per share data) Selected Statement of Operations Items: Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Collaboration revenue $ 658 $ 5,450 $ 9,160 $ 15,618 Operating expenses: Research and development 14,275 15,640 59,652 64,321 General and administrative 8,293 4,925 24,925 22,201 Total operating expenses 22,568 20,565 84,577 86,522 Loss from operations (21,910 ) (15,115 ) (75,417 ) (70,904 ) Other income, net 2,259 1,016 7,089 2,139 Loss before income taxes (19,651 ) (14,099 ) (68,328 ) (68,765 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 162 — 162 — Net loss $ (19,489 ) $ (14,099 ) $ (68,166 ) $ (68,765 ) Net loss per share: Net loss per share- basic and diluted $ (0.41 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (1.63 ) $ (1.90 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 47,806,651 36,257,493 41,735,081 36,188,420



