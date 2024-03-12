Abacus Life to Announce Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, March 21, 2024

ORLANDO, Fla., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Life, Inc. (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABL), a leading buyer of life insurance policies and vertically integrated alternative asset manager specializing in specialty insurance products, today announced it will release its Fourth Quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, March 21, 2024.



Abacus will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5:00 pm Eastern Time on March 21, 2024. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Abacus’ investor relations website at ir.abacuslife.com. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-9716 (toll-free) or (201) 493-6779 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.abacuslife.com for one year following the call.

About Abacus

Abacus is a leading vertically integrated alternative asset manager and market maker, specializing in longevity and actuarial technology. The company is democratizing the life insurance space through groundbreaking new channels: ABL Tech, ABL Wealth, and ABL Longevity Growth and Income Funds. Since 2004, Abacus has purchased life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and has actively managed those policies over time (via trading, holding, and/or servicing). With over $5BN in face value of policies purchased, Abacus has helped thousands of clients maximize the value of life insurance. Abacus Life is the only publicly-traded life settlement company, whose shares are listed on the Nasdaq Exchange under the ticker symbol ABL.

Over the past 20 years, the company has built an institutionalized origination and portfolio management process that is supported by a 100+ person team, long-term relationships with 78 institutional partners and 30,000 financial advisors, and the ability to operate in 49 states. The Company complies with applicable HIPAA and privacy laws to maintain and protect confidentiality of financial, health and medical information. Abacus is also proud to be a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ rating.

www.Abacuslife.com

Contact:

Abacus Life Investor Relations

investors@abacuslife.com



Abacus Life Public Relations

press@abacuslife.com