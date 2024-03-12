Immuneering Appoints Thomas J. Schall, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize universal-RAS/RAF medicines for broad populations of cancer patients, today announced the appointment of Thomas J. Schall, Ph.D., former Chairman, CEO and Founder of ChemoCentryx before its acquisition by Amgen, to its Board of Directors.



“On behalf of the entire Immuneering team, we are honored to welcome Dr. Schall to our Board,” said Ben Zeskind, Chief Executive Officer, Immuneering Corporation. “Tom’s extensive experience developing new medicines, including 25 years guiding drug discovery, development and commercialization efforts at ChemoCentryx, will be highly impactful as we continue to move closer towards our goal of developing medicines with broad activity for large populations of cancer patients.”

“I am delighted to join the Immuneering board at this exciting time as the company advances its pipeline of universal-RAS/RAF cancer medicines,” said Thomas J. Schall, Ph.D. “I look forward to working with the senior leadership team and my fellow board members to help guide Immuneering’s strategic objectives with the aim of bringing important new treatment options to cancer patients.”

Dr. Schall founded ChemoCentryx, Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company with an approved product, and served as its President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman for 25 years until its acquisition by Amgen for nearly $4 billion in 2022. From 1993 to 1997, Dr. Schall worked at the DNAX Research Institute, a division of Schering-Plough Corporation. Prior to the DNAX Research Institute, he was a scientist with Genentech, Inc. Dr. Schall participated in some of the earliest discoveries of chemokine system function and activities, and his laboratories have been responsible for the discovery or co-discovery of a large percentage of all known chemokine receptors. Dr. Schall received his B.S. in biology from Northern Illinois University and his Ph.D. in cancer biology from Stanford University.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize universal-RAS/RAF medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy. The Company aims to achieve universal activity through deep cyclic inhibition of the MAPK pathway, impacting cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is an oral, once-daily deep cyclic inhibitor currently in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS mutations. IMM-6-415 is an oral, twice-daily deep cyclic inhibitor and will be evaluated in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS or RAF mutations. The company’s development pipeline also includes several early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

