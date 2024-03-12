VERB's MARKET.live Welcomes 50 More Retail Brands to Its Livestream Social Shopping Platform

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), continues the expansion of its MARKET.live livestream social shopping platform with the addition of FIFTY more innovative brands.



Discover the Latest Brands to join MARKET.live:

Joya Mia

DAWGS USA

A bit unique boutique

Mr. Woodware

Four Points Trading Co.

Quality Home Distribution

Massiell Made

The Barkery Long Island

gymsegbë

Cimarron Creek Essentials

LashBeePro

Mountain Goat Soap Co.

tabbeauplace

Artius Man

Meta Skin Studio

Axiology

Ora's Amazing Herbal

S E E K E R

TeamKeto

Ritual Zero Proof

FarmHouse Fresh

ALODERMA

Medusa's Makeup

Lash Affair

Sally B's Skin Yummies

Florida Glow

GladGirl

M.S. Skincare

LastObject

Profusion Cosmetics

LushDecor

Glitter Chimp

Dreambox Beauty

Ewing Athletics

Aerangis

V-Toe Socks

ANACT

HABA USA

InStyler

Evaparoma

Black Sheep Goods

Wee Gallery

Cynthia Gale New York

Chella

Organic Bath Co.

SUNDAY II SUNDAY

Primal Strength & Balance (Preprimal)

Crafty Casey's

BiKASE

Quirky Crate

VERB’s MARKET.live remains committed to providing an extraordinary and diverse shopping landscape, empowering brands, retailers, and creators to engage their shopping audience on multiple social media networks, including TikTok through the exciting new medium that is livestream shopping.

For more information, please visit MARKET.live or follow the latest updates on social media.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), is a market leader in interactive video-based sales applications. The Company’s MARKET.live platform is a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment, where hundreds of retailers, brands, creators and influencers can monetize their base of fans and followers across social media channels. Brands, retailers and creators that join MARKET.live have the ability to broadcast livestream shopping events simultaneously on numerous social media channels, including TikTok, as well as on MARKET.live, reaching exponentially larger audiences. Creators and entrepreneurs that join MARKET.live’s drop ship program and TikTok affiliate program can earn income selling products from popular MARKET.live retailers. The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates creator studios in Los Alamitos, California and Philadelphia, PA.

