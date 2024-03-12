Best-Selling Author and Global Leader on Simplification and Innovation, Lisa Bodell, to Join Duck Creek’s Formation ’24 as Keynote Speaker

BOSTON, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, welcomes Lisa Bodell as its Formation ’24 keynote speaker. Formation, Duck Creek’s annual user conference, attracts the world’s brightest minds in the insurance and technology industries and takes place in Dallas, Texas, May 21-23, 2024. Bodell is a thought leader, serial entrepreneur, and best-selling author of “Kill the Company” and “Why Simple Wins,” whose transformational messages of eradicating unnecessary complexities and focusing on simplicity inspire global leaders.



Formation ’24 will empower the P&C and general insurance community with the insights, technology, and inspiration to build more simplified experiences. As the industry comes together to collaborate and pave the way for a simplified, agile, and innovative future, the conference’s theme, “simplifying together,” is meant to capture the importance of creating meaningful interactions that foster trust, earn loyalty, and create lasting value. The agenda is filled with general and breakout sessions led by company leaders, customers, partners, and industry analysts, who all share the passion and expertise to accelerate the evolution of our industry together.

“Lisa Bodell’s affinity for simplification and innovation is a perfect fit for Formation,” said Jess Keeney, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Duck Creek Technologies. “We are thrilled to have her share her provocative yet practical approach, inspiring the attendees to focus on simplicity and improved collaboration and operations across teams, resulting in more meaningful work.”

“Simplification is the strategic advantage of the future. It shifts a team’s approach to work from defense to offense, shaping the change they want rather than just reacting to it,” said Lisa Bodell. “I’m incredibly excited to be a part of this conference and to share the secrets to making simplification happen.”

