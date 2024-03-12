India Nutritional Supplements Market to Hit Valuation of USD 28.70 Billion by 2032, at 10.7% CAGR Growth: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study by Astute Analytica, the India nutritional supplements market, valued at US$ 11.85 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 28.70 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

India's market for nutritional supplements shows a bright future. Health awareness and preventative care are on the rise, but still, the country needs to do more to make sure its people have enough food to eat. It carries the biggest number of undernourished individuals across the globe. In 2022, India slammed measurements like the Global Hunger Index, but initiatives such as its National Food Security Act and Integrated Child Development Scheme target issues that affect those who are most vulnerable.

Although there have been improvements in calorie consumption over the years, dietary patterns in India are changing for the worse. People are eating more fatty and sugary foods, which is causing health problems such as obesity and hypertension. So far, efforts to prevent these non-communicable diet-related diseases haven't been effective. Obesity rates among adult women (6.2%) and men (3.5%) in India stand below average for Asia-Pacific; however, diabetes affects about 9% of adult women and 10% of adult men. Though Indian diets vary by region, studies have found that nutritious versions are highly unaffordable — especially for female unskilled-wage workers.

Women play a big role in food security in India but also face many social barriers when it comes to making decisions or accessing resources.

Key Findings in India Nutritional Supplements Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$28.70 Billion CAGR 10.7% By Product Type Dietary Supplements (41%) By Ingredients Vitamins (32.0%) By Form Tablets (33.8%) By Age Group Adults (65.2%) By End Users Energy & Weight Management (31.4%) Top Trends Ingredient shift: People are starting to swap synthetic products for plant-based, Ayurvedic and clean-label ingredients.

Beyond pills: Innovation is here, with new products like gummies, powders and effervescent that are easy to use.

Data-driven personalization: Supplements can now be customized to health goals, dietary restrictions or even genetic profiles. Top Drivers Lifestyle diseases on the rise: Chronic conditions such as diabetes and obesity are on the rise, so people need more targeted supplements.

Middle-class growth: Expanding middle class with greater health awareness and purchasing power.

Digital-first" consumers: Rapid expansion of online sales, rising impact of social media influencers, and health information drive supplement adoption. Top Challenges Regulatory maze: There aren’t clear standards yet, nor is there consistency in supplement classification and labeling.

Consumer trust deficit: People worry about adulteration, false claims and lack of scientific backing when considering buying supplements.

Socioeconomic divide: High-quality supplements typically come at a high price too. This only widens the gap between those who can afford them and those who can’t.

Emerging Trends in India Nutritional supplements market

Personalized Nutrition : In the name of a healthier lifestyle, customized nutritional solutions are seeing a strong demand. Whether it’s individual health needs, their lifestyle choices, or genetic profiles; we’ve seen a 50% increase in this need over the past three years.

: In the name of a healthier lifestyle, customized nutritional solutions are seeing a strong demand. Whether it’s individual health needs, their lifestyle choices, or genetic profiles; we’ve seen a 50% increase in this need over the past three years. Online Marketing and E-commerce: Something about online shopping has really changed the game. This change is acting as a catalyst for the growth of our supplement market. There’s been a robust 30% annual growth in online health and wellness product markets and it doesn’t seem like it will slow down anytime soon.

Something about online shopping has really changed the game. This change is acting as a catalyst for the growth of our supplement market. There’s been a robust 30% annual growth in online health and wellness product markets and it doesn’t seem like it will slow down anytime soon. Diverse Supplement Formats: There is a surge in diverse supplement formats, such as gummies, jelly strips, and novel product formulations, catering to the preferences of different consumer segments, particularly busy millennials in the nutritional supplements market.

There is a surge in diverse supplement formats, such as gummies, jelly strips, and novel product formulations, catering to the preferences of different consumer segments, particularly busy millennials in the nutritional supplements market. Natural Ingredients and Herbal Extracts : Supplements that include natural ingredients and herbal extracts now have higher demand due to customers interest in clean-label products.

: Supplements that include natural ingredients and herbal extracts now have higher demand due to customers interest in clean-label products. Homegrown Brands: Local brands challenge dominant international players by leveraging their understanding of consumer preferences along with an insight into local market dynamics.

Dietary Supplements are Most Popular in India Nutritional Supplements Market, Contribute Over 41% Revenue

Several driving forces are pushing the demand for nutritional supplements in India. Modern diets have a significant gap between what they provide and what our bodies need. Supplements are a convenient and easy way to fill that gap, which will help people prevent deficiencies and health conditions down the line. Additionally, as time goes on and consumers constantly being rushed by their demanding lives, more people resort to supplements instead of traditional eating habits in order to continue maintaining their health. Young adults who frequent gyms often take performance-enhancing supplements to help them get the most out of their workouts.

In addition to this, there is also a massive demand for personalized nutrition solutions that drives this industry forward as well. People want something tailored specifically for them so that they can iron out all the wrinkles that come with using a generic product. This reflects a broader interest in personalized health and wellness solutions.

With e-commerce and internet access rapidly growing these days across the nutritional supplements market, online supplement sales have drastically increased. More than ever consumers have access to countless options at a click’s distance from them which helps supplement companies reach wider audiences than before. The dietary supplements market in India caters through many different types with vitamin and mineral supplements holding the largest share so far. Soft gels and capsules are emerging as the most popular choice due to their convenience, cheap packaging, accurate dosages, and long shelf life. Further segments include herbal supplements, protein supplements, etc. This market even accounts for age groups across infants all the way up through adults giving everyone an opportunity at bettering their personal health journey along with any age-related side effects one might hope combat as they grow older

India's Energy & Weight Management Supplement Market Booms

In the nutritional supplements market, the Energy & Weight Management segment plays a huge role. It commands an estimated 31.4% market share, which is nothing to scoff at. The reason for this dominant position? There’s a few of them. As India’s obesity rates rise and people become more interested in weight management, supplements that claim to help with fat loss, metabolism boosting and meal replacement have taken off in popularity. Meanwhile, energy supplements are also doing well thanks to a general embrace of fitness and active lifestyles lately.

Preventive healthcare has also seen a boom as of late. Consumers see weight management supplements as tools for maintaining health and preventing lifestyle-related diseases, so it's only natural that they would be eager to get their hands on such products. According to data from Astute Analytica, the weight management market in India nutritional supplements market is valued at $20.9bn this year alone. By 2032 however, that number is expected to skyrocket all the way up to $48.2bn. It’s not just young adults who are latching onto these products either – working professionals and middle-aged individuals are also driving demand as they search for ways to manage their weight and keep their energy levels up throughout the day.

The shift towards organic ingredients can also be observed here as well, with many people looking for dietary supplements featuring gummies or effervescent tablets - anything convenient really – but no one can deny how effective they are when it comes to weight control.

Economic Impact of Homegrown Brands on India's Nutritional Supplement Industry

The economic impact of homegrown brands in the Indian nutritional supplements Market is dramatic. These local brands are challenging the top international companies and driving growth in the sector. Homegrown brands use their knowledge of what Indian consumers want to gain ground while offering products they know people will love. Because of this, these brands have been able to capture a growing share of the expanding nutritional supplements market.

Due to their triumph against international competitors, homegrown brands are attracting investment and entrepreneurship in the nutritional supplement world. The Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) is currently working on creating regulations for nutraceuticals, which many believe will attract foreign investors and entrepreneurs. If that happens, experts think it could double the industry's value in no time at all. The success doesn't just stop within their own market though. The convergence of medicine, food, and technology provides a lot of hope for India's food processing industry and retail sector as well. By 2025 these sectors are expected to generate a revenue of $958 billion and $1.7 trillion respectively.

Here are some of the top local brands in India's nutritional supplements market:

HealthKart: HealthKart is a leading online platform for health and fitness products in India. The company offers a wide range of nutritional supplements under its own brand, including proteins, vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts. MuscleBlaze: MuscleBlaze is a popular sports nutrition brand in India, known for its high-quality protein supplements and other performance-enhancing products. Since its launch in 2012, the brand has gained a strong following among fitness enthusiasts and athletes. Nutrabay: Nutrabay is an online supplement store that offers a curated selection of top-selling supplements from various brands, including its own private label products. The platform features supplements from renowned brands in India nutritional supplements market such as Optimum Nutrition, Muscletech, Dymatize, and more. TrueBasics: TrueBasics is a brand that focuses on addressing nutritional gaps in the Indian diet. The company offers a range of supplements formulated for specific health needs, such as cardiovascular health, eyesight, mental and physical energy, and targeted nutrition for men, women, kids, and seniors. Guardian Healthcare: Guardian Healthcare Services Private Limited is a wholesaler of beauty, wellness, and nutrition products. The company markets supplements under several brands and is known for its innovative energy products. Nutrafirst: Nutrafirst is a platform that offers a wide range of healthcare and nutrition products, including weight loss supplements, hair growth products, vitamins, and minerals. The company has been serving the Indian market for a long time, providing customers with premium quality products.

India Nutritional Supplements Market Key Players

Nestle

Amway Corporation

Herbalife

Abbott Nutrition

Haleon

Dabur

Glanbia Performance Nutrition

DSM

Himalaya Wellness

Danone

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Product Type

Dietary Supplements

Beverages

Functional Nutrition

Infant & Maternal Nutrition

Medical Nutrition

Sports Supplements

Others

By Ingredients

Vitamins

Botanicals

Minerals

Proteins & Amino Acids

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

Omega Fatty Acids

Others

By Form

Capsule

Powder

Tablet

Liquid

Others

By Age Group

Infants

Adults

By End Use

Energy & Weight Management

General Health

Bone & Joint Health

Gastrointestinal Health

Immunity

Cardiac Health

Diabetes

Anti-cancer

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Pharmacy Stores

Online Channels

Others

