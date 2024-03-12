Dental Apex Locator Market on Track to Attain USD 140.1 Million by 2031, Fueled by a 6.6% CAGR | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The last recorded market valuation of the global dental apex locator market was about US$ 73.9 million in 2021. This market valuation is projected to grow to US$ 140.1 million by the end of 2031. This forecasted market advancement shall be at a CAGR of 6.6%. Various market forces influence the industry and cause this advancement.

Technological advancements have helped manufacturers produce cutting-edge instruments for medical practitioners. Due to this advancement, the accuracy of dental care instruments has increased, influencing the subject market. Thus, this proves to be one of the key market drivers for the subject market.

The dental clinic segment has been progressing due to various factors. One of these factors includes low-cost root canal procedures. Due to this, the affordability and accessibility of dental treatments has increased. Therefore, the subject market is being driven by this market force.

Opportunities for skilled dental practitioners have increased recently due to the medical infrastructure available in various countries and the high investments made by their governments. As a result, this creates another market driver for the market under consideration.

Key Findings from the Market Report



The global dental apex locator market could be broadly segmented into product type and end-user. Due to the technological growth in the equipment market segment, the touchscreen endodontic apex locator is forecasted to expand this segment. Their ease of use and better accessibility help boost this market segment, thereby contributing to the growth of the subject market.

Based on the accessories segment, the technological infrastructure allows manufacturers to produce dental equipment accessories with better precision. As a result, this fuels the market growth. Also, the development of allied businesses helps the entire market advance significantly.

The subject market could be segmented based on the end-user, wherein hospitals are the largest users of dental support. Dental Apex locators are imported and used by hospitals on a larger scale than any other user market segment.

Similar to hospitals, dental clinics use dental apex locators for small-scale purposes. However, dental clinics offer medical procedures like root canals at a lower cost.

Regional Profile



Due to the medical infrastructure and development within the continent, Europe is a significant shareholder of the global dental apex locator market. Norway, Lithuania, and Estonia are the three major contributing countries from the continent.

Apart from this, North America is considered one of the significant market shareholders, which holds about 30% of the entire market as measured in 2021.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is progressing at a decent rate due to increasing awareness regarding dental hygiene, healthcare systems, etc.

Key Developments in the Dental Apex Locator Market



In June 2018, COLTENE Group signed an agreement to acquire SciCan and MICRO-MEGA. This acquisition led to the enhancement of the company, thereby diversifying its market presence.

In January 2022, Forum Tec introduced its product Wirele-X. It included various features like a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, etc. Due to these features, the ease of dental surgeries would increase.

Dentsply Sirona collaborated with Google in February 2022. With the help of this collaboration, wireless integration was possible, which enhanced the efficiency of operations.

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape is fierce, wherein various key players contribute significantly to the sector.

IONYX is one of these organizations known for its modern apex locators. It also manufactures a wide range of micromotors.

COLTENE Group produces various endodontics products and prosthetics, including dentures. Also, the treatment auxiliary is one of the key verticals where the organization works.

Dentsply Sirona works mainly under the implant dentistry vertical, which offers various regenerative solutions along with cover screws and healing abutments.

Key Players



Dentsply Sirona

Changzhou Sifary Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Fude Technology Group Limited

COLTENE Group

Zhengzhou Senmy Dental Equipment Co. Ltd.

IONYX

Kerr Corporation

Safco Dental Supply LLC

J. MORITA CORP.

Equipment

With Touchscreen

Without Touchscreen

Accessories

End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Academics & Research Institutes

Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market - The global brain cancer diagnostics market stood at US$ 1.76 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 2.5 billion in 2031. The global industrial humidifier market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2023 and 2031.

Smart Medical Implants Market - The global smart medical implants market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 24.8 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for smart medical implants is expected to close at US$ 6.7 billion.

