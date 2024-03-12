Mama’s Creations to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced that management was invited and will attend the 36th Annual ROTH Conference, the LD Micro Invitational, the Planet MicroCap Showcase, the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference and the Craig Hallum Midwest Institutional Investor Conference in Spring 2024.



Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of Mama’s Creations, is scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at each event and will host a webcasted presentation at the ROTH Conference, the LD Micro Invitational and the Planet MicroCap Showcase as follows.

To view each presentation, please reference the webcast links below:

36th Annual ROTH Conference

Date: Monday, March 18, 2024

Time: 3:00 p.m. Pacific time

Location: Dana Point, CA

Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/roth48/mama/1808092

LD Micro Invitational

Date: Tuesday April 9, 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time

Location: New York, NY

Format: Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Webcast: https://ldinv14.sequireevents.com

Planet MicroCap Showcase

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific time

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50098

BMO Global Farm to Market Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Location: New York, NY

Format: 1x1 Meetings Only

Craig Hallum Midwest Institutional Investor Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Format: 1x1 Meetings Only

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of Mama’s Creations, said: “I look forward to continuing to share our evolution with new and existing institutional investors at leading investor conferences in the first half of 2024. We continue to make exciting progress on the topline, with our market share gains driven by ongoing momentum from our enhanced investments in trade promotion and marketing.

“In addition, our operational transformation is well underway and on schedule at our facilities in East Rutherford and Farmingdale, with strategic CapEx investments coming online to automate and notably increase the efficiency of several key areas of production. We are eager to share the details of these results in future earnings calls, demonstrating the tangible – and for some processes, immediate – impact of our investments to the capital markets community.”

For more information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact MZ Group at MAMA@mzgroup.us .

About Mama’s Creations, Inc.

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 8,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from MamaMancini’s rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit https://mamascreations.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include information about management’s view of the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including future business opportunities or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “believe,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expect,” “anticipates,” “eventually” or “projected.” You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2023, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.