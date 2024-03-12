AI in Cybersecurity Market Size Envisaged To Reach USD 141.64 Billion By 2032, at 24.2% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global AI in cybersecurity market size was valued at USD 20.19 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 141.64 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 24.2% from 2024 to 2032.

AI in Cybersecurity Market Overview

Artificial intelligence has transfigured the way IT security professionals contemplate cybersecurity. Contemporary AI-powered cybersecurity instruments and structures have the potential to reinforce offering even superior data safeguarding against theft by swiftly identifying behaviour motifs, automating processes, and finding inconsistencies. The rapidly rising demand for AI in cybersecurity market is attributed to the fact that AI predominantly observes and inspects behaviour motifs. Utilizing these motifs to generate a baseline, AI can find abnormal behaviour and control unsanctioned approaches to systems. AI can also assist in categorizing probabilities and immediately find the prospect of malware and trespassing before they commence.

AI in Cybersecurity Market Key Companies

Acalvio Technologies, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Cylance Inc. (BlackBerry)

Darktrace

FireEye, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

LexisNexis

Micron Technology, Inc.

Key Highlights

Acquisition of AI technologies, especially natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML), is gaining importance in protecting against, finding, and retorting to cyber menaces, which is pushing toward market expansion.

The AI in cybersecurity market segmentation is primarily based on type, offering, technology, application, vertical, and region.

North America dominated the market in 2023.





Market Developments

Growth Drivers:

Improved security intelligence

Technological progressions

Industry Trends:

Verification of user identities

Wider acquisition of AI technologies

Restraints:

Shortage of competent internal staff

Segmentation Overview

Network Security Segment Witnessed a Steep Rise

The network security segment witnessed a steep rise based on type. AI in cybersecurity market demand is on the rise due to the extensive acquisition of ML algorithms, and AI businesses are growing depending on cybersecurity estimates to protect against hampered cyber-attacks. The amalgamation of hardware is confident of playing an important part in improving business efficacy and upgrading operations. Particularly, the zero trust model, which entails the permission and validation of all users, has acquired momentum.

Fraud Detection Segment Dominated the Market

Based on application, the fraud detection segment dominated the market. The AI in cybersecurity market trends includes ML surfacing as a pragmatic instrument for improving the potential of governments and alternate end users to dissuade deceptive ventures amidst a rise in fraud cases. For instance, in February 2022, figures from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) specified the acceptance of 2.8 million fraud reports from customers in former years. As an answer, AI instruments are anticipated to become growingly pertinent in prohibiting fraud, diminishing email phishing, and recognizing forged records.

Services Segment Held a Notable Market Share

Based on offering, the services segment held a notable market share. The strong demand for application program connection, circumscribing ML algorithms, sensor data, speech, and vision is expected to be a propelling force behind the industry’s augmentation. The software acknowledged for its potential to precisely find unusual ventures is acquiring eminence, particularly with the escalating trend towards hardware performance. Industry contenders are possible to organize progressive cyber security solutions certainly assigning funds towards the advancement and improvisation of the software platform.

Regional Insights

North America: This region held the largest AI in cybersecurity market share due to notable growth in network-linked gadgets pushed by the inflating acquisition of Internet of Things, 5G, and Wi-Fi 6 technologies. Forms covering several sectors involving healthcare, automotive, energy, government, and mining have been diligently progressing the spread of 5G frameworks. But this boost of linked gadgets and augmentation of 5G networks have surged cybersecurity worries as they display probable entry points for hackers.

Browse the Detail Report "AI in Cybersecurity Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Network Security, Cloud Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security), By Offering, By Technology, By Application, By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2032"

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

