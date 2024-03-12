PCL Construction Signs Enterprise Partnership with Document Crunch, Commits to Bringing Tools of the Future to All Project Teams

ATLANTA, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Crunch, the construction industry’s leading AI contract intelligence platform, and PCL Construction, a multi-billion-dollar, global powerhouse in the construction sector, announced today a partnership enabling PCL to train and empower its project teams to de-risk its projects around contract compliance by leveraging Document Crunch’s groundbreaking artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. This will bring over a century’s worth of PCL experience to the fingertips of its people.



Since launching in 2019, Document Crunch has quickly become the industry leader in construction contract risk review and mitigation through its proprietary AI solutions that simplify contracts, standardize contract review by identifying critical risks, and transfer contract knowledge from the back office to the field, allowing for better contract compliance by project teams.

“Our bigger vision has always been around project teams being better enabled at contract compliance,” said Josh Levy, co-founder and CEO of Document Crunch. “We made a significant investment into building an enterprise-grade product ready to be adopted by project teams across the board. This includes meeting the highest data security and privacy standards, having just completed our SOC 2 Type II compliance audit. PCL was an early adopter and an excellent partner who helped us get over the threshold from good early solution to enterprise ready. This partnership is a strong signal that our vision is real, and that our product is ready to be operationalized every day across projects within construction operations.”

PCL, an Engineering News-Record Top 15 Contractor, recognized the need to ensure consistency in managing contracts throughout the project lifecycle, as well as the need to create a standardized workflow for the complete transfer of ownership and direction from one responsible party to another at every stage of a project.

“After exploring at least five various solutions, Document Crunch gave us the ability to leverage our current internal processes and improve and automate them,” said Mark Bryant, Chief Information Officer at PCL. “Consistent behavior and approach produce consistent results. This means our customers can be assured we manage project expectations with the same lens regardless of the team.”

The partnership with PCL validates Document Crunch’s impact and mission to empower everyone in construction—from the back office to project teams—to understand what’s in their contracts. It also sets new standards for risk review, contract compliance and project management workflows, ultimately leading to a less risky and more profitable industry. As leaders in their field, both companies view this as an opportunity to drive innovation within their industry.

“The only thing for certain is that change will occur,” says Bryant. “We prefer to be shaping it to the best of our abilities, not trying to catch up.”

About Document Crunch

Document Crunch is a contract intelligence platform–leveraging proprietary AI and machine learning–that simplifies construction contracts, quickly identifying critical risk provisions and providing guidance so teams can make great decisions throughout the entire project lifecycle. The company is on a mission to empower everyone in the construction industry to understand what’s in their contracts. To learn more, visit www.documentcrunch.com .

About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that operates throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Australia. As one of the largest contracting organizations in North America, PCL completes more than $6 billion USD in work annually, building projects that shape communities. The company’s 100% employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and solar markets. With a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers, PCL’s leadership teams consistently drive innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence, bringing unparalleled skill to every project. Watch us build at PCL.com .

