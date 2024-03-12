EZLynx Enhances CRM Solution with New Modern User Interface

Lewisville, TX., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced its latest insurance CRM innovation. Launched earlier this month, the all-new EZLynx Sales Center’s modern interface increases total sales pipeline visibility and customizes sales stage to meet the unique selling motion for each agency, enabling a faster path to revenue.

Updates to the EZLynx Sales Center include:

Card-Based Interface : The new interface and “drag-and-drop” functionality allows for more intuitive workflows to help advance opportunities through the pipeline with ease.

: The new interface and “drag-and-drop” functionality allows for more intuitive workflows to help advance opportunities through the pipeline with ease. Sales Target Enhancement: New functionality enables producers to easily filter customer data with new options, such as geographical location, prior carrier, and X-date of prior policy, that better help target their sales opportunity efforts.

New functionality enables producers to easily filter customer data with new options, such as geographical location, prior carrier, and X-date of prior policy, that better help target their sales opportunity efforts. Streamlined Sales Stages: The sales stages have been streamlined with fewer status options, color coding, and updated status terminology such as, ‘New’, ‘Contacted’, ‘Quoted’ and ‘Reviewed’, to better-fit producer’s pipeline management needs.

The sales stages have been streamlined with fewer status options, color coding, and updated status terminology such as, ‘New’, ‘Contacted’, ‘Quoted’ and ‘Reviewed’, to better-fit producer’s pipeline management needs. Elevated Lead Management: A “not closed” lead opportunities section has been added to provide visibility on leads to be worked so as not to get lost in the system nor clog the active sales pipeline.

“The new Sales Center interface is much simpler for us to navigate and update with fewer clicks,” said Carlo Ferrara, chief operating officer, StreetSmart Insurance. “This increased functionality allows us to get our leads faster so we can close more deals.”

“The top two priorities for agencies in start-up and growth mode are driving new sales and renewing existing policies, so managing all stages of the policy lifecycle needs to be simple,” said Michael Streit, general manager, EZLynx. “We recognized an opportunity to modernize our Sales Center to make the pipeline management process much more intuitive and are incredibly excited about the latest innovation that we think is going to break down sales cycles in a visual way that will seriously accelerate time to close in support our customers' growth ambitions.”

# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.