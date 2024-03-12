GeoVax to Present at the 36th Annual Roth Conference

ATLANTA, GA, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases, announced today that its Chairman and CEO, David Dodd, will present at the 36th Annual Roth Conference, taking place in Dana Point, CA on March 17-19, 2024.



Presentation Details:

Presenter: David Dodd, Chairman & CEO

Date/Time: March 18, 2024, 2:30 pm PT

Location: Dana Point, CA

Webcast Link: Roth Conference Webcast



The Company will also host in-person investor meetings. Institutional investors wishing to attend the conference and schedule meetings with GeoVax leadership should contact their Roth MKM representative.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies and vaccines for solid tumor cancers and many of the world’s most threatening infectious diseases. The company’s lead program in oncology is a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, presently in a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax’s lead infectious disease candidate is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation Covid-19 vaccine targeting high-risk immunocompromised patient populations. Currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, GEO-CM04S1 is being evaluated as a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized Covid-19 vaccines are insufficient, and as a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). In addition, GEO-CM04S1 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the vaccine as a more robust, durable Covid-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. GeoVax has a leadership team who have driven significant value creation across multiple life science companies over the past several decades. For more information, visit our website: www.geovax.com .



