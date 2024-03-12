Apache Software Foundation Announces Apache® Wicket™ v10

Wilmington, DE, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 320 open-source projects and initiatives, today announced Apache® Wicket™ v10.0. Apache Wicket is an open source Java framework that enables developers to create feature rich websites and applications quickly while also using less code.



Since 2006, Apache Wicket has been the go-to framework for elegant, responsive, and simple HTML pages that are well suited for web designers seeking to test the applications they are building. By leveraging the latest features of Java 17 and the specifications of Jakarta Servlet, Apache Wicket 10.0 is a stable and mature framework for web and application developers seeking an efficient way to implement large codebases. Apache Wicket powers thousands of web applications and websites and is utilized worldwide by organizations such as Burger King, CERN, DHL, Facturación Electrónica, ING, Lindenbaum, OneDev, SAP, Stellantis, TVH Group, UK Sciences, and many others.



"With the release of Wicket 10, we continue our effort to provide a modern and up-to-date framework for web development,” said Andrea Del Bene, Vice President of Apache Wicket and Apache Wicket v10.0 Release Manager. “In addition to leveraging the new features offered by Java version 17, we have migrated the entire Wicket framework to the new Jakarta Servlet specifications, allowing the adoption of the latest versions of the most popular web servers.”



Apache Wicket 10.0 includes 20 new features, bug fixes and improvements while continuing to support the latest Java technologies. Key highlights of Apache Wicket 10.0 include:



To improve JPMS adoption, Apache Wicket 10.0 introduces the new module wicket-tester containing common classes for unit testing. Users of class WicketTester must now include this module as test dependency;





Apache Wicket now includes HTTP2 support within the wicket core module; and





ByteBuddy has replaced CGLib for creating serializable proxies for classes.



Java 17 and Jakarta Servlet 5 are required before upgrading to the Apache Wicket 10.0. For more information, please refer to https://wiki.openjdk.java.net/display/quality/Quality+Outreach.





Additional Resources



About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

Founded in 1999, the Apache Software Foundation exists to provide software for the public good with support from more than 75 sponsors. ASF’s open-source software is used ubiquitously around the world, with more than 8,400 committers contributing to 320+ active projects, including Apache Superset, Apache Camel, Apache Flink, Apache HTTP Server, Apache Kafka, and Apache Airflow. The Foundation’s open-source projects and community practices are considered industry standards, including the widely adopted Apache License 2.0, the podling incubation process, and a consensus-driven decision model that enables projects to build strong communities and thrive. https://apache.org



ASF’s annual Community Over Code event is where open-source technologists convene to share best practices and use cases, forge critical relationships, and learn about advancements in their field. https://communityovercode.org/



© The Apache Software Foundation. “Apache” is a registered trademark or trademark of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.





