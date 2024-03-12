ABN AMRO Moves Progress-Powered Credit Store App to Azure Cloud; Achieves 40% Faster Data Processing, Lower TCO and Improved Business Resilience

ABN AMRO becomes the first bank in Europe to bring its Progress MarkLogic-powered application to Microsoft Azure

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced that ABN AMRO Bank, one of the largest banks in the Netherlands, migrated its Progress-powered Credit Store application from on-premises to Microsoft Azure leveraging MarkLogic® Data Hub's cloud neutrality and deployment flexibility—resulting in faster data processing, increased business resilience and lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).



With 300 years of history, 365,000 commercial clients and offices in 13 countries worldwide, ABN AMRO is committed to harnessing the power of digital to get closer to its clients and their needs. Built on the MarkLogic Data Hub repository, the bank’s Credit Store application enables business users to assess the risks of and approve or reject credit applications based on client data collected from various siloed sources.

Utilizing the powerful capabilities of MarkLogic Data Hub, the bank was able to set up a database cluster to perform intensive tasks over three availability zones, without sacrificing computing power. In the case of downtime, the MarkLogic® Server cluster can automatically recover from the outage, continuing to process data queries without any immediate action needed by an administrator. In addition, by moving to the cloud, they have removed the need for physical machines leading to significant financial and operational gains, decreasing the bank’s total cost of ownership.

To boost its performance and simplify its overall technology environment, ABN AMRO partnered with Infosys to migrate the Credit Store application. Since MarkLogic solutions are cloud-agnostic, they were able to successfully move the application to Azure on schedule and within budget, accelerating time to market for its business users. Data is now processed during the night, giving business users quick access to real-time data and enabling them to fast track the decision-making process each morning.

“By moving Credit Store to Azure with MarkLogic Data Hub, we’ve not only decreased data processing time by 40%, but we’ve achieved a single, actionable, 360-degree view of our data in the cloud, in compliance with necessary corporate and regulatory requirements and strengthened our business continuity,” said Timothy Bergsma, IT Lead Credits, ABN AMRO Bank.

The MarkLogic Data Hub helps organizations gain operational excellence by delivering a 360-degree view of their operations, customers and people. It is a data integration and data modeling solution that connects all of an organization’s multi-structured data and transforms it for both transactional and analytical purposes. The Data Hub works by ingesting data as is, from any source, indexing it for immediate query and search and curating it through harmonization, smart mastering and enrichment.

“For financial organizations, making the transition to the cloud is a critical milestone on the path to digital transformation and among their most important IT initiatives,” said John Ainsworth, EVP & General Manager, Application and Data Platform, Progress. “The MarkLogic Data Hub reoffers the ability to adapt to changing business needs, navigate regulatory requirements and improve business continuity.”

