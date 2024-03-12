EXIT Realty’s Growth Continues with Expansion to Seven New Markets

Woburn, MA, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Craig Witt, CEO-USA for EXIT Realty Corp. International, today announced that EXIT Realty has expanded into seven new markets:

EXIT Realty Edge located at 91 Medford Ave, Patchogue, NY, 11772, Chris Valsamos, franchisee

EXIT Realty Revolution located at 310 Almond St, Box 316, Clermont, FL, 34711, Shawna Lafont, franchisee

EXIT Realty CDRES located at 137 River St, Chattanooga, TN, 37045, Jonathan Campbell, franchisee

EXIT Monument Realty located at 1545 Crossways Blvd, Suite 250, Chesapeake, VA, 23320, Crystal Clarke, Erika Monteiro, and Sean Monteiro, franchisees

EXIT Realty Vista located at 6757 Academy Rd, Ste B, Albuquerque, NM, 87109, Lance Eaton and Sarah Nelson, franchisees

EXIT Realty Frontier located at 2510 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, TX, 79705, Steffan Moore and Carolyn Moore, franchisees

EXIT Realty Anchor South located at 1992 Lewis Turner Blvd, Suite 1226, Fort Walton Beach, FL, 32547, Ross Kilpatrick, franchisee

This is the third brokerage location for Fitzpatrick and the second for Eaton. Lafont, Nelson, and Erika and Sean Monteiro were sales representatives in the EXIT system and recognized the value of ownership. Valsamos, Campbell, Clarke and Steffan and Carolyn Moore are new to the EXIT family.

One of the key differentiators attracting serious entrepreneurs to franchise ownership opportunities with EXIT Realty is the extensive experience and depth of knowledge of the company’s leadership team, both at the corporate and regional levels. The average length of service of a member of the executive team with EXIT is 20 years, and of the regional leaders where these offices are located, from 12 to 22 years.

“EXIT is off to a great start in the first quarter of 2024. Despite a sluggish real estate market in many areas of the country, our leadership remains focused on growth everywhere,” says Witt. “We know that despite market pressure or conditions, our industry is ever-changing, and we intend to stay in front of any noise to continue to provide a home for top real estate professionals to work and grow. We have the brand available and expect record setting growth this year.”

About EXIT Realty: EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund, and to-date, $7 million has been allocated to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.