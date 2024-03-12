Discover the LSD (L7 Finance) Listing on XT.COM

Singapore, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of LSD(L7 Finance) on its platform in the Innovation zone (Web 3.0). The LSD/USDT trading pair has been available starting from 2024-02-23 at 11:17 (UTC).





About LSD

LSD is a BEP-20 token deployed on the BNB blockchain with a max supply of 210 million tokens. LSD, the native governance token of the L7 Finance platform, symbolizes a paradigm shift in decentralized trading innovation. LSD plays a pivotal role in shaping the dynamics of the L7 ecosystem. In its essence, LSD embodies a multifaceted utility, fostering an ecosystem where users can actively participate, govern, and reap rewards.

The LSD token empowers users by offering a plethora of benefits within the L7 Finance ecosystem. Holders of LSD gain exclusive privileges such as discounted transaction fees on L7 Finance's perpetual contract trading platform. Moreover, LSD holders enjoy participation in blue-chip project liquidity pool mining, enhancing their exposure to lucrative opportunities within the ecosystem. Additionally, LSD holders are entitled to priority access to airdrop rights and future product launches, ensuring they stay at the forefront of innovation and development.

Beyond its utility as a trading asset, LSD token serves as a catalyst for governance and participation within the L7 Finance ecosystem. LSD holders wield significant influence in major proposal voting rights, enabling them to shape the future direction of the platform. Furthermore, LSD holders with substantial holdings are bestowed with enhanced governance rights, fostering a democratic and inclusive decision-making process. By holding LSD, users become integral stakeholders in the evolution and growth of the L7 ecosystem, driving collective prosperity and innovation.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM , noted the significance of the L7 Finance project and its impact on decentralized finance. In his statement, Warin emphasized, "The inclusion of the LSD token on XT.com underscores our commitment to supporting innovative projects like L7 Finance that are driving the evolution of decentralized finance." This endorsement reflects XT.com's recognition of L7 Finance's pioneering efforts in revolutionizing perpetual contract trading and its broader implications for the DeFi landscape.

About L7 Finance

L7 is a Web3 digital asset management and traffic aggregation platform. It is committed to providing digital asset investments and allocation services to investors worldwide. L7 has also built a comprehensive Web3 financial product ecosystem, leveraging extensive industry resources and a wide network and is actively engaged in project collaborations, community venture investments, and startup incubations for Web3 ecosystem development.

With infrastructure and core products that includes CEX, DEX, crypto cards, farms, and syrup pools, L7 carries out extensive cooperation and investments in over 100 countries and regions globally. Innovation-driven, L7 continuously expands its perspective and strategically develops within the global blockchain ecosystem.

About XT.COM



Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and an extensive portfolio of more than 800 tokens across 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to copy the trading strategies of top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

