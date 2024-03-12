Bravo Multinational, Inc. Hires Richard Jones of Jones & Haley, P.C. as a Legal Advisor to Assist with Uplisting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bravo Multinational, Inc. (OTC: BRVO) announces it has retained Richard ("Rick") Jones of Jones & Haley, P.C., a seasoned securities lawyer and former SEC Staffer, to assist the Company with its plan to uplisting onto a national stock exchange over the coming months. With decades of legal and financial expertise in guiding public companies, Jones holds the designation of DAD (Attorney Designated Advisor for Disclosure) for OTC Markets. Renowned in the public company deal flow arena, Jones has facilitated numerous companies in achieving their listing and uplisting objectives.



Grant Cramer, Chairman and CEO of Bravo Multinational, Inc. , states, "We are excited to announce this important next step in our uplisting process. Rick will assist our corporate team with the expertise necessary for a successful transaction. In consultation with Rick and our other Board of Directors, we are evaluating the NYSE-American and Nasdaq Capital M a rkets as our two options for a potential uplisting. Our goal is to accomplish this milestone as soon as possible."

About Bravo Multinational, Inc. (OTC: BRVO) ($BRVO):

Bravo Multinational, Inc . (OTC: BRVO) ($BRVO) is actively exploring opportunities in the entertainment, hospitality, and technology sectors to generate long-term value for its shareholders through high-growth business ventures. Currently focused on pioneering innovative solutions in the digital content landscape, Bravo's goal is to provide cutting-edge and diverse content experiences to a global audience - www.bravomultinationalinc.com/ .

About Jones & Haley, P.C .:

Jones & Haley, P.C . is located in Atlanta, Georgia, and its attorneys have years of experience advising clients on securities issues as well as mergers and acquisitions, general corporate matters and exchange listing issues.

Forward-Looking Statements:

