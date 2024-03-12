Celularity CEO to Present Keynote Address at 2024 Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics Annual World Congress

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) (“Celularity” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies and biomaterial products, announced today that the Company’s Founder and CEO, Dr. Robert Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., will present the keynote lecture at the Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics (SBMT) Annual World Congress on March 16, 2024.



Dr. Hariri’s keynote, titled, “Future of Cell and Immunotherapy – Cancer to Neurodegenerative Disorders,” will address cellular immunotherapy’s broad applications beyond cancer, including its potential use in neuroinflammatory and degenerative conditions, such as multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. Dr. Hariri will also participate on two other keynote panels at the Congress: the first on March 14, titled, “Future of Neurotech from Cell Therapy and Medical Devices to Policy,” and the second on March 16, titled, “Cancer Neurodegenerative Disorders and Cell Therapy.”

“In a rapidly evolving cellular medicine industry, Celularity’s mission is to develop transformative therapies for patients suffering from neurological disorders using our proprietary technology platform, which employs placental-derived cells, biological materials and by-products,” said Dr. Hariri. “Celularity and our predecessor parent company, Celgene, have done extensive work in neuroinflammatory diseases, including multiple sclerosis, and studied the promise of cellular and regenerative therapy in treating age-related cognitive decline. As the SBMT and World Brain Mapping Foundation (WBMF) are helping to drive collaboration between the academic and industrial communities, as well as offering potential commercial and investment opportunities, the Annual World Congress is the perfect forum to discuss our research.”

“The future of cellular and regenerative medicine will be greatly impacted by its integration with nanotechnology, predictive modeling, device, imaging, AI and predictive modeling, as well as the application of augmented and virtual reality. Under Dr. Hariri’s guidance, Celularity will continue to forge ahead as a leader in cellular therapeutics,” added Dr. Babak Kateb, M.D., Ph.D., SBMT’s Founding Chairman of the Board, WBMF President and Director of both Brain Technology and Innovation Park and the National Center for Nano-Bio-Electronics.

In addition to serving as Celularity’s Founder and CEO, Dr. Hariri is an adjunct professor of neurosurgery at the Weill Cornell Medical College and former president of SBMT. Celularity is advancing innovative cellular therapeutics to treat a range of diseases, including neurologic diseases from brain cancer to age-related cognitive decline.

SBMT’s 21st Annual World Congress will take place in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 14 through 17, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as well as within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” including those relating to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “promise” “seek,” “should,” “strive,” “target,” “will,” “would” and the negative of terms like these or other comparable terminology, and other words or terms of similar meaning. The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the ability of Celularity to develop transformative therapies for patients with neurological disorders using our technology platform employing placental-derived cells, biological materials, and byproducts; Celularity’s ability to advance our pipeline to address aging related healthcare challenges, including cancer; as well as the promise of cellular and regenerative therapy in treating age-related cognitive decline; and the broad potential of Celularity’s cell therapy portfolio, among others. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the inherent risks in biotechnological development, including with respect to the development of novel cellular therapies, and the clinical trial and regulatory approval process; and risks associated with Celularity’s current liquidity, as well as developments relating to Celularity’s competitors and industry, along with those risk factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Celularity’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 31, 2023, and other filings with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Celularity does not presently know, or that Celularity currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect Celularity’s current expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Subsequent events and developments could cause assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Celularity’s views as of any subsequent date, and Celularity undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Investor Contact:

Carlos Ramirez

Senior Vice President, Celularity Inc.

Carlos.ramirez@celularity.com

Media Contacts:

Caitlin Kasunich / Ali Nagy

KCSA Strategic Communications

ckasunich@kcsa.com / anagy@kcsa.com