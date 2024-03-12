Interventional Radiology Product Market Poised for Explosive Growth US$ 48.8 billion by 2034, Fueled by Technological Innovation and Expanding Scope of Practice | Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global interventional radiology products market is expected to reach US$ 23.9 billion by 2024. By 2034, the market is projected to reach US$ 48.8 billion, rising at a 7.4% CAGR. A dynamic industry that has seen substantial growth in recent years, Interventional Radiology (IR) is one of the most rapidly evolving fields. The advancements in technology and the development of innovative techniques have significantly influenced the future.



Innovations in technology are expected to shape the future of IR. A number of emerging technologies are poised to significantly impact the field of technology, including augmented reality, robotics, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence (AI). Interventional radiologists can benefit from these technologies through enhanced procedural accuracy, improved patient outcomes, and expanded scope of practice.

Innovations in IR will improve efficiency and effectiveness in the future as new procedures and techniques are developed. Several techniques may improve patient outcomes, including endovascular repair, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology.

Imaging technologies greatly enhance the guidance of interventional procedures. Imaging technologies will continue to advance in IR, including MRI machines, ultrasound equipment, angiography systems, CT scanners, and fluoroscopy equipment. Through these technologies, image quality will continue to improve, procedural planning will be enhanced, and real-time guidance will be enabled during interventions.

Interventional radiology is expanding its scope of practice. Interventional radiologists are researching new applications and therapeutic approaches and improving existing procedures and techniques. A wider range of medical conditions will be addressed by interventional radiologists, and minimally invasive surgery will be offered as an alternative to traditional surgery.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Stents are projected to record a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2034.

A 7.7% CAGR is expected for the United States between 2024 and 2034.

A compound annual growth rate of 6% is expected between 2024 and 2034 for the United Kingdom market.

A US$ 8 billion is predicted to be generated by China by 2034.

A CAGR of 6.9% is expected for the cardiology segment by 2034.



“Imaging technologies and technological advancements are expected to drive demand for interventional radiology products. Minimally invasive procedures and a rising regulatory environment will likely drive the interventional radiology products market.” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Interventional Radiology Products Market Report Scope:

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 23.9 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 48.8 billion Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 7.4% Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa Key Market Segments Covered Type

Application

End User

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Poland

Russia

Czech Republic Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott

Cardinal Health

Cook

Stryker

Braun Melsungen AG

Terumo Corporation

General Electric

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Carestream Health

ESAOTE SPA

Hitachi. Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the interventional radiology products market is extremely competitive due to technological innovations, strategic partnerships, and market consolidation.

In March 2023, the TRAVELERTM Portal Vein Access Series will be the latest addition to Argon Medical Device's portfolio of portal vein access products for interventional radiology, vascular surgery, interventional cardiology, and oncology. Physicians performing Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunts (TIPS) will benefit from the product line as it meets their challenging needs.

In December 2023, RenovoRx, Inc., which develops novel precision oncology therapies through local drug delivery, submitted a clinical data abstract to the 2024 Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) Annual Scientific Meeting, which took place on March 23-28 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The abstract highlighted the Company’s lead product candidate, RevoGem, and its proprietary Trans-Arterial Microperfusion (TAMP) platform to treat Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer (LAPC), a difficult-to-access solid tumor.

Interventional Radiology Product - Key Segments

By Type:

Stents

Catheters

Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters

Embolization Devices

Thrombectomy Systems

Angioplasty Balloons

Biopsy Needles

Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices

Accessories

Other

By Application:

Cardiology

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Urology and Nephrology

Others



By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa



Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

