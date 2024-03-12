North America Aluminum Curtain Wall Market To Reach USD 18.1 Billion By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North America Auminum Curtain Wall Market size was valued at USD 7.6 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 18.1 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.1%.

The United States held a notably large market share of aluminum curtain walls in North America, which accounted for the striking increase in construction activity in the United States since 2021. According to the General Contractors (AGC) of America, the construction industry supports eight million people in the U.S. and generates USD 2.1 trillion in revenue through new construction. Favorable government regulations and an emphasis on green buildings are projected to drive the popularity of curtain walls in the U.S. construction industry

Aluminum curtain walls can reduce buildings' carbon footprints due to their recyclability benefits and are an excellent choice for modern building designs. These systems are prevalent in building envelopes, allowing maximum daylight intake within the interior space. The construction sector is growing in line with the continued development of metropolises. At the same time, the trend of developing energy-efficient buildings is also gaining momentum, as local governments have incorporated various regulations to encourage the development of green buildings.

The United States has recently witnessed the greatest number of state-sponsored and private construction. In the forecast period, there is anticipated to be a rise in demand for aluminum curtain walls due to the steady increase in building investment. The U.S. Census Bureau reports that construction spending reached USD 2.1 trillion in January 2024, with 42.8% going toward residential construction and 34.3% going toward non-residential development. Additionally, aluminum curtain walls support the shift to low-cost, highly sustainable metals and lower cooling system emissions, boosting market expansion.

Segmentation Overview:

North America Aluminum Curtain Wall Market has been segmented into type, end-use, and region. Based on type, the North America Aluminum Curtain Wall market segmentation comprises stick-built, semi-unitized, and unitized. The unitized segment held the largest market share in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The unitized segment held the largest market share in 2023. The North America Aluminum Curtain Wall market is bifurcated into commercial and residential based on end-use. The commercial segment held the largest market share in 2023.

North America Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Report Highlights:

North America Aluminum Curtain Wall market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 10.1% by 2032.

Aluminum curtain walls can be useful in reducing the buildings' carbon footprints due to their recyclability benefits and are an excellent choice for modern building designs.

Some prominent players in North America curtain wall market report include AP America, C.R Laurence Co., Inc., Apogee Enterprises Inc., Kalwall Corporation, ALUMIL, Schuco International, Gutmann North America Inc., and Kawneer, Inc.

North America Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Segmentation:

By Type: Stick-built, semi-unitized and unitized

By End-use: Commercial, Residential

By Region: U.S., and Canada

