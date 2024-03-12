The Keyes Company Announces Return of Premier Luxury Agent Billy Nash

Jupiter, Fla., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Keyes Company enthusiastically welcomes Billy Nash back to the leading real estate firm. The Nash Luxury founder returns to the brokerage that gave him his start after two decades on Wall Street and is poised to further elevate Keyes as a preeminent luxury brand across Florida.





Since his 2016 real estate debut, when he won the Keyes “Rookie of the Year” honor, Nash has closed hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of high-end transactions. His dealmaking prowess extends from the Florida Keys to Palm Beach County. Nash was nominated by the Palm Beach Post as the Best Real Estate Agent in Palm Beach County for four years in a row from 2019 through 2022. He won the publication’s 2020 “Best of the Best” award.

Nash is joining the Keyes Jupiter Tequesta office.

“I am pumped to return to my roots and rejoin Keyes,” Nash said. “The timing is ideal, with our new affiliation with the exclusive Forbes Global Properties network. I have such admiration and appreciation for the history, culture and values of Keyes, and am eager to work closely with Mike and Christina Pappas to bolster our luxury market leadership.”

When he is not setting sales records, Nash influences the industry through his weekly podcast and as a former television show host. The podcast, Luxury Real Estate with Billy Nash on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, is ranked sixth in the U.S. for luxury real estate programs. Nash also hosted the third season of “Selling Mega Mansions” on AWE Network and has a global luxury real estate docuseries in development with a five-time Emmy award-winning producer and showrunner.

“We saw vast potential in Billy Nash when he relocated to South Florida a decade ago and aspired to transition from private banking to luxury real estate,” Keyes CEO Mike Pappas said. “He quickly exceeded our high expectations and became one of South Florida’s top luxury agents. Billy also shares our core values and passion for serving our community, as reflected in his involvement with Clinics Can Help and other charities.”

Nash’s notable luxury deals include:

Closing the sale of the legendary H. Wayne Huizenga Sr.’s Fort Lauderdale mansion

Brokering the purchase of a Palm Beach property previously owned by Rosie O’Donnell to Wayne Huizenga Jr.

Selling iconic concert promoter and former Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd touring manager Michael Cohl’s Key Biscayne property

Closing the largest ranch sale in Florida in 2022, the 4,000-acre Quail Creek Plantation in Okeechobee, Florida, to Jack Links Beef Jerky CEO Troy Link

Handling numerous transactions involving prominent athletes, including Major League Baseball World Series winners Matt Holliday and Jeff Nelson, and former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen

Selling the iconic Geiger Key Marina, RV Park and Fish Camp in the Florida Keys

“Billy Nash’s return to Keyes feels like a homecoming,” Keyes President Christina Pappas said. “Over the last few years, Billy’s national profile and geographic scope of his sales activity have expanded significantly. We look forward to supporting Billy and the entire group at Nash Luxury with our shared commitment to the high-end experience, our affiliations with Luxury Portfolio International and Forbes Global Properties, and our extensive knowledge of the Florida market.”

