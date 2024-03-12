Global Buy Now Pay Later Market Intelligence Subscription 2024: Access to 45 Country Databases and 4 Regional Databases

Dublin, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Buy Now Pay Later Market Intelligence Subscription" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Buy Now Pay Later Market Intelligence Subscription provides access to the following reports and services:
- Access to Country Databases / Databooks: 45 (in PDF and MS Excel Format)
- Regional (4 regions) and Global Databases / Databooks: 5 (in PDF and MS Excel Format)
- Regional (4 regions) and Global Insight Briefs: Quarterly round up covering key strategies, trends, drivers and risks
- Weekly Insight Briefs: One insight brief every week
- Consulting Hours: 200 Consulting / customized research hours
- Analyst Support
Key Benefits:
- In-depth Understanding of Buy Now Pay Later Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.
- Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.
- Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate BNPL strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the BNPL industry.
- Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key Buy Now Pay Later KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.
Scope
BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs
- Buy Now Pay Later Revenues, 2019 - 2028
- Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments
- Buy Now Pay Later Merchant Commission, 2019 - 2028
- Buy Now Pay Later Missed Payment Fee Revenue, 2019 - 2028
- Buy Now Pay Later Pay Now & Other Income, 2019 - 2028
- Buy Now Pay Later Accounts, 2019 - 2028
Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel: Market Size and Forecast
- Online Channel
- POS Channel
Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Buy Now Pay Later in Other: Market Size and Forecast
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Countries Covered
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Canada
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- India
- Indonesia
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Kenya
- Malaysia
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Philippines
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Singapore
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Thailand
- UAE
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Vietnam
- Bangladesh
- Brazil
- Greece
- Poland
- Taiwan
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jwt6r7
