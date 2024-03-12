Serco Tech and Innovation Podcast Explores the Impact of Innovation with Company’s CEO, Tom Watson

Herndon, Virginia, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco, a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services, released the latest episode of the Serco Tech and Innovation Podcast featuring Tom Watson, CEO of Serco in North America. Together with hosts Don Styer, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Serco and Michael Arce, Serco External Communications Manager, they explore the impact of the Company’s innovation, leading transformative solutions across the defense, civilian, and technology sectors.

“Our history is deeply rooted as a services and solutions company. About six years ago, we began our transformation to become technology enabled-business driven by a people-first culture, and the results have been exciting,” said Tom Watson. “The innovative solutions we now deliver, for example on autonomous maritime systems, are impacting the market by showcasing cutting edge technical capabilities. Our success is by-product of our values and mission as a people-centric company that embrace change to grow together.”

Serco recently celebrated being named as one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes. This is the sixth time the Company was recognized by Forbes. Additionally, Tom Watson made the 2024 WASH100 Award list, named as one of the top 100 change-makers that Executive Mosaic predicts will have the greatest impact on government contracting and the federal sector in the coming year. Watson was also recognized as a Top Executive to Watch in 2024 by WashingtonExec.

The Serco Tech and Innovation Podcast, a monthly program, features insightful conversations with visionaries, decision-makers, and thought leaders who are impacting a better future on the world through their groundbreaking ideas. Listen to the Serco Tech and Innovation Podcast on Spotify and everywhere you hear your favorite shows.

