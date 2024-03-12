End User Computing Market Revenue Set to Hit USS24.7 Bn in 2030, Predicts Fairfield Market Research

London, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global end user computing market is anticipated to exhibit a promising growth with predicted value of US$24.7 Bn in 2030. This remarkable growth is forecasted to record a CAGR of 12.9% in the forecast period. The Fairfield Market Research captures the key trends in the market.



End user computing refers to the provision of computing resources and capabilities directly to end users, typically within an organisation. It encompasses desktops, laptops, mobile devices, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), application delivery platforms, and collaboration tools.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$10.6 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$24.7 Bn CAGR 12.9% Growth Drivers Increasing need for enhanced security

Digital transformation initiatives by organisations

Growing Penetration of AI, and Automation Segmentation By Solution (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, Unified communication, Device management, Software asset management)

By Service (Consulting, Support and maintenance, Training and education, System integration, Managed services)

By Industry Vertical (IT and telecom, BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Government, Retail, Media and entertainment, Manufacturing) Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The end user computing market is expected to continue growing as organisations prioritise digital transformation initiatives, remote work capabilities, and user experience enhancements. The adoption of cloud-based EUC solutions, advancements in mobility and security technologies, and the increasing focus on productivity and collaboration are likely to drive further innovation and investment in the market.

“Edge computing reduces latency by bringing computer resources closer to the end user. For EUC environments, this is essential to ensuring that applications and data are delivered quickly and responsively. The end user computing market plays a crucial role in empowering organisations and their employees to work efficiently, securely, and collaboratively in today's digital workplace environment,” says the analyst at Fairfield Market Research.

Chatbots, and AI-driven customisation give users individualised experiences that make it easy for them to discover information and operate applications. User happiness and productivity increase as a result. AI algorithms analyse user habits and behaviour to anticipate problems or needs before they materialise. Efficiency in EUC environments is increased by this proactive strategy, which reduces downtime and user interruptions.

Key Takeaways

The consulting category dominated the end user computing market in 2022.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the notably growing end user computing market region.

North America region is predicted to lead the end user computing market in the forthcoming years.

The virtual desktop infrastructure category dominated the industry in 2022.

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Consulting Poised to be the Leading Segment

The consulting segment dominated the market in 2022. Consultants assess an organisation's present EUC environment and its commercial goals to develop a strategic plan. Finding opportunities for growth, cost reduction, and technical improvement is required.

Consultants assist businesses with the planning and implementation of their migration to cloud-based EUC solutions. This includes determining the best cloud computing platforms, evaluating security needs, and reducing costs.

The system integration category is anticipated to grow substantially throughout the projected period.

System integration professionals collaborate with businesses to build and architect EUC solutions that support their strategic goals. This includes choosing the ideal arrangement of network, software, and hardware components.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Category Continues to Dominate

The virtual desktop infrastructure segment dominated the market in 2022. A popular VDI solution, VMware Horizon provides a full range of functionality for desktop virtualisation. It offers support for remote workspaces, applications, and desktops.

On-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid deployment models are all supported by Horizon. Dell provides a variety of VDI solutions, such as Dell Wyse Thin Clients and Dell EMC VxRail. These systems are made to offer an entire VDI infrastructure, from hardware to software.

The unified communication category is projected to experience the notable market growth. Microsoft Teams is a complete UC platform that incorporates chat, video conferencing, file sharing, and collaboration capabilities. It is a well-liked option for EUC setups because of its close integration with other Microsoft 365 products.





BFSI to be the Prime Consumer Category

The BFSI segment dominated the market in 2022. BFSI institutions can offer clients continuous access to services through a variety of channels, such as online banking, mobile apps, and call centers, thanks to EUC solutions.

EUC tools are used to provide tailored financial solutions and customer interactions that are based on each customer's preferences and behavior. BFSI companies use chatbots with AI for customer service and help in handling routine inquiries.

Healthcare providers can now access patient data on mobile devices because of EUC solutions, which enhance care coordination and enable quick decisions at the point of care.





Key Statistics

EUC systems are integrating cutting-edge IAM functionalities to guarantee that only authorised users have access to sensitive resources.

AI algorithms analyse user habits and behaviour to anticipate problems or needs before they materialise. Efficiency in EUC environments is increased by this proactive strategy, which reduces downtime and user interruptions.

The growing number of cyber threats and data breaches have heightened the importance of endpoint security and compliance in EUC environments.





Insights into Regional Analysis

North America is Expected to Lead the Charge in the End User Computing Market

North America is anticipated to dominate the end user computing market throughout the projection period. The availability of advanced mobile platforms, the flexibility of SaaS, and network technologies have all grown quickly in the region. This increasing workforce mobility has driven the expansion of end-user computers.

With the introduction of 5G networks, end-user computing providers will be able to use great bandwidth and fast internet speeds to provide sophisticated services in the near future.

The bring-your-own-device (BYOD) movement, which gave rise to the broad adoption of end-user computing, was also pioneered in North America.

Many businesses in the area are embracing a hybrid IT strategy that mixes public cloud, private cloud, and traditional IT in order to move beyond the public cloud. Employees can access business data and applications using this strategy from any location at any time.

The development and acceptance of cloud-based products and services are further boosting the end-user computing market's expansion.





Asia Pacific Stands out as the Key Player as Businesses Pick Pace in Cloud Adoption

The Asia Pacific region is a significantly growing market for end user computing. The economies of Asia Pacific, including China, India, Japan, and South Korea, have expanded significantly. To support corporate expansion, this growth results in great investments in IT infrastructure and EUC solutions.

Key countries in Asia are introducing new data privacy and security laws or upgrading existing ones, such as India's Personal Data Protection Bill. Investments made by EUC to ensure data protection are driven by adherence to these standards.

Businesses in this region are adopting cloud computing at a growing rate, which has led to the development of cloud-based EUC solutions for scalability and flexibility.





