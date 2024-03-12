Metaverse Market Poised for Monumental 42% CAGR, Projected to Reach $767.1 Billion by 2030

London, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global metaverse market is experiencing explosive growth, with estimates suggesting it surpassed US$65.9 Bn in 2022. A new report by Fairfield Market Research predicts a staggering CAGR exceeding 42%, potentially reaching a valuation of US$767.1 Bn by the end of this decade. This phenomenal rise signifies a paradigm shift in how we interact, work, and play in an increasingly digital world.



In a newly published report on the global metaverse market, Fairfield’s ranking board unravels the top-performing segments of the metaverse market, and provides a glimpse into this dynamic digital frontier, where innovation knows no bounds.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$65.9 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$767.1 Bn CAGR 42% Growth Drivers Thriving Trend of Remote Work and Collaboration

Rapid Tech Advancements

Rising Adoption in Healthcare Sector Segmentation By Component (Hardware, Software, Service)

By Technology (Blockchain, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality, Mixed Reality, Others)

By Application (Gaming, Online Shopping, Content Creation and Social Media, Events and Conference, Digital Marketing, Testing and Inspection, Others)

By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Media and Entertainment, Education, Aerospace and Defence, Automotive, Others) Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Several factors are fueling the growth of this market. The ongoing convergence of Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR) technologies is laying the foundation for immersive virtual experiences. The COVID-19 pandemic, with its emphasis on remote interaction, further accelerated the need for innovative communication platforms. Additionally, major corporations are investing heavily in building the metaverse infrastructure, fueling public interest and development.

The metaverse market is multifaceted, encompassing various components. Hardware, including VR headsets and haptic suits, is crucial for creating a realistic user experience. Software and services, encompassing development tools and content creation platforms, are equally important in building the virtual world itself.

A company analyst explains, “Applications for the metaverse are boundless. Gaming is a major driver, with immersive virtual worlds attracting millions of users. Online shopping is undergoing a transformation, with virtual stores allowing customers to try on clothes or interact with products in a 3D environment”. The metaverse also holds immense potential for social interaction, education, work meetings, and even virtual concerts and events.

However, challenges remain. Security and privacy concerns loom large in a persistent virtual environment. Issues around data ownership and user safety need to be addressed to ensure a healthy and trustworthy metaverse ecosystem. Additionally, the high cost of VR hardware and the lack of interoperability between different platforms are hurdles that need to be overcome.

“Despite these challenges, the future of the metaverse market appears bright. As technology advances and accessibility improves, the metaverse is poised to become a ubiquitous part of our lives. Businesses, and organisations that embrace this innovation early stand to gain a significant competitive edge,” states the analyst.

Key Research Insights

The gaming segment was the market leader in 2022.

The media & entertainment industry's metaverse investment will be the highest globally.

Dominance of the AR and VR segment prevails.

The hardware category dominated the metaverse industry in 2022.

Asia Pacific experiences a growing presence while North America continues to take the lead.

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Hardware Reigns as the Backbone of the Metaverse

Hardware dominated the global market in 2022

In a metaverse defined by immersive experiences, the hardware segment takes center stage.

Components like powerful computers, AR/VR headsets, haptic feedback devices, and high-speed internet connections are the physical infrastructure driving user access and connectivity.

The report highlights surging demand for advanced hardware. As the metaverse evolves, a surge in demand for advanced hardware is expected. Users seek higher-quality graphics and seamless connectivity, pushing innovation in this pivotal sector.

The report also underscores software's meteoric rise amidst the continued dominance of hardware.

The software category is projected to experience the fastest market growth. 3D modeling software, game engines, virtual world creation tools, and social networking platforms drive continuous innovation for realistic simulations, AI-driven experiences, and enhanced social interactions.

AR/VR Dominance Intact Through 2030-end

AR/VR ruled the global metaverse industry in the year 2022.

VR offers social interactions, gaming, education, and virtual workplaces, transcending physical boundaries. AR enables users to access digital content while staying connected to the physical world.

On the other hand, mixed reality expects substantial growth in the years to come.

The mixed reality category, blending the elements of both VR and AR, is set to grow substantially. Offering transformative experiences in gaming, remote collaboration, training, and more, mixed reality seamlessly merges the digital and physical realms.

Gaming Takes the Lead as Virtual Economy Flourishes

The gaming segment took this industry by storm in 2022.

In the metaverse, gaming continues to dominate. Gamers explore vast digital landscapes, engage in competitive gameplay, and contribute to a thriving virtual economy by creating in-game assets.

The report indicates massive rise of content creation & social media.

Content creation and social media are poised for rapid growth as users are increasingly customising virtual spaces, host events, and connect through avatars, fostering a sense of community.

Social media integration into the metaverse opens novel ways of connection and communication.





Media & Entertainment at the Forefront in Shaping the Content Landscape

Media & entertainment led global industry in 2022, and the report says cwontent creation and distribution will continue to redefine revenue streams within the metaverse.

Virtual real estate, digital fashion, and NFT-based art create new avenues for companies investing heavily in metaverse technologies.

Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)'s growth has been projected at a noteworthy pace.

BFSI expects the fastest growth through 2030. Virtual banks, financial advisors, and insurance companies leverage the metaverse for personalised services, virtual meetings, and realistic simulations of financial scenarios.

Key Report Highlights

The incorporation of metaverse technology in the aerospace & defence industry is a major trend fueling market expansion. Realistic scenarios for training pilots and soldiers not only enhance preparedness but also contribute to significant cost reductions.

Game developers are capitalising on the metaverse to create innovative, cross-platform experiences, transcending traditional boundaries, and attracting a diverse and global player base.

Insights into Regional Analysis

North America's Continues to Shine the Brightest

In the communication industries, metaverse adoption thrives in North America. Advanced technology adoption and a strong gaming culture contribute to market expansion, with diverse user bases offering a broad audience for metaverse experiences.

The North American region is anticipated to benefit from the factors such as the adoption of advanced technology, a strong gaming culture, and diverse experiences offered to a vast audience contribute to this leadership position.

Asia Pacific Thrives on the Back of its Tech Prowess

China, and South Korea spearhead the Asia Pacific metaverse market. A technologically adept population, rapid internet penetration, and government support create a robust metaverse ecosystem, making the region a critical hub for innovation.

The metaverse market is expanding at an exceptional pace across Asia Pacific, and is majorly driven by rapidly growing internet penetration, favourable government policies, and flooding investments in VR technologies.

An innovative tech culture is also largely responsible for the expansion of metaverse in Asian markets.





