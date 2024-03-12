Tecogen Announces Order for 12 Cogeneration Units

WALTHAM, MA, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce an order for 12 Tecopower Cogeneration units from an existing project developer customer. The units will be used for multiple smaller projects to be installed later this year.



“We are pleased that this project developer chose Tecogen again for their cogeneration needs,” commented Abinand Rangesh, Tecogen’s CEO. “Our Tecopower 75KW cogeneration system provides tremendous energy savings while being easy to install. Furthermore, cogeneration continues to be one of the best ways to decarbonize heating loads. The utility grid continues to be fossil fuel driven in the northeast especially in winter when solar energy generation is limited. By using the free hot water from a cogeneration system, buildings can eliminate running an inefficient boiler and cut their greenhouse gas emissions in half.”

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including combined heat and power, air conditioning systems and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company’s cost efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly products for energy production nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer’s carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,200 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel throughout North America. Aggregate run hours on Tecogen’s InVerde cogeneration systems exceed 6 million hours. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopack, Tecopower, and Ultera are registered trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

