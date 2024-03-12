Universal Transit ‘Pros to Know’ Top Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2024 Awards

MANALAPAN, N.J., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Transit, an AI-Powered auto transportation platform, announced that Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, named Universal Transit CEO George Milorava as one of the winners of this year’s Pros to Know award, which recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage. This recognition is for the RISING STARS.



"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're innovators, decision makers, pioneers of change and growth. They've spent the last year (and more) creating safer, more efficient supply chains," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “New this year, we broke the award down into four distinct categories: Top Warehousing Stars; Top Procurement Stars; Rising Stars; and Lifetime Achievement. These winners continue to go above and beyond to overcome challenges, advance supply chain management and make the impossible, possible.”

Recipients of this year’s award will be profiled in Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s March 2024 issue, which will be distributed at MODEX 2024 and at www.SDCExec.com.

George Milorava, CEO of Universal Transit, commented on the award, saying: "I am deeply honored to receive the Pros to Know award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Universal Transit team. We are committed to revolutionizing the auto transportation industry and providing innovative solutions that drive efficiency and profitability for our customers. This award serves as motivation to continue pushing boundaries and delivering excellence in everything we do."

Go to https://sdce.me/9nuat3bs to view the full list of winners.

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum.

About Universal Transit

Universal Transit is transforming the automotive logistics sector by innovating how vehicles are booked, priced, and transported. The company's goal is to optimize vehicle shipments through technological advancements, thereby enhancing profitability for carriers and simplifying the process for shippers. With its advanced software and technology solutions, Universal Transit streamlines operations, making vehicle logistics less complex and time-consuming. Serving over 2,500 customers nationwide, including shippers, carriers, and brokers, Universal Transit employs award-winning AI technology to lead in fields such as AI-powered automation, real-time transportation visibility, smart data capture, and comprehensive transportation management. Its work has been recognized by Food Logistics and Supply Chain partner awards.

Learn more at UniversalTransit.com and Follow Universal Transit on LinkedIn.

