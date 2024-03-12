Coconut Milk Market will Hit US$1.8 Bn by the end of 2030, Predicts Fairfield Market Research in a New Report

London, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global coconut milk market is projected to experience a steady surge, reaching a valuation of US$1.8 Bn by 2030 from the value of US$1.1 Bn attained in 2022. Market is estimated to hold a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period from 2023 to 2030 according to Fairfield Market Research’s newly published report.



The growing global emphasis on wellness and health is one of the main factors driving the coconut milk market expansion. Consumers are gravitating toward plant-based and natural food products as they become more health-conscious.

Get Sample Copy of Report at: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/coconut-milk-market/request-sample

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$1.1 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$1.8 Bn CAGR 6.7& Growth Drivers Expanding Product Portfolio with Value-added Variants

Global trend towards unique and varied flavours Greater emphasis on senior care

The introduction of flavored coconut milk varieties Segmentation By Form (Liquid, Powder)

By Product Type (Full Fat Coconut Milk, Low Fat Coconut Milk)

By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Convenience Stores, Online) Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The demand for coconut milk as a significant component is being driven by the global trend towards unique and varied flavours, especially in Asian and tropical cuisines, which is driving the market expansion. The market is expanding as a result of rising consumer awareness of environmental and health issues, which is fueling demand for coconut milk as a dairy substitute.

“Diversifying and increasing the range of coconut milk products is one way to capitalise on market growth opportunities. Producers have the opportunity to leverage consumer preferences for novel and enhanced versions, like flavoured coconut milk, creamers made from coconut, and ready-to-drink products,” says the company analyst.

There is a growing need for non-dairy substitutes due to the rise in lactose intolerance and allergies associated with dairy products, with coconut milk emerging as a popular option. Its popularity is partly due to its inherent sweetness and adaptability to savory and sweet recipes.

The growing popularity of vegan and vegetarian diets, where coconut milk is welcomed as a basic component for plant-based cookery, is another factor contributing to this health-conscious trend.

For More Industry Insights Read: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/coconut-milk-market

Key Research Insights

North America is the largest market for coconut milk owing to the expanding popularity of coconut-based goods and the increasing adoption of plant-based diets in the region.

Europe is now the second-biggest market due to rising consumer interest in plant-based diets and healthy lifestyles.

The full-fat coconut milk category is dominating the market because of its rich flavour profile and range of culinary uses.

The organic sector is dominating the market as customers place a higher priority on sustainability and health.

Liquid forms dominate the market because consumers want ready-to-use, convenient items.





Insights into Segmentation Analysis

An Environmentally Responsible Mindset Drives Dominance of Organic Coconut Milk

The coconut milk industry, the organic sector, is in the lead due to rising customer demand for products that are supplied sustainably and with better health. Growing emphasis on pesticide-free farming, moral production methods, and a general dedication to environmental responsibility are what are driving the demand for organic coconut milk.

The market share and steady expansion of organic coconut milk are attributed to consumers' willingness to pay a premium for organic products.

The conventional section is expanding quickly, but the organic segment continues to hold a dominant position. The reason for this development is said to be a wider range of consumers who could value affordability more than organic certification.

As the industry grows internationally, developing economies may account for a sizable portion of the demand for regular coconut milk. Conventional coconut milk appeals to a wide spectrum of customers due to its affordability, availability, and variety; this helps explain why it is the market sector with the quickest rate of growth.

Full-fat Coconut Milk Sales Dominate on the Back of a Rich Flavour

The market is dominated by full-fat coconut milk, which is favoured for a variety of culinary applications due to its rich and buttery consistency. Full-fat coconut milk is widely used in both traditional and modern cooking because of its rich flavour, which improves the mouthfeel and taste of food.

The market's full-fat coconut milk sector continues to dominate due to consumer preferences for rich and tasty options in recipes and beverages.

The market for low-fat coconut milk is expanding quickly due to customers' growing awareness of their health. The demand for low-fat substitutes is growing as dietary habits move in the direction of healthier options.





Liquid Category Wins Preference over Powder Segment

The market for coconut milk in 2022 is dominated by the liquid form because it is so widely used in cooking, drinks, and culinary applications. Because it is readily available and convenient, liquid coconut milk is a preferred option among consumers who are looking for a product that can be easily and versatilely used in a variety of dishes.

Coconut milk in powder form is emerging as the segment with the highest rate of growth, propelled by factors including increased shelf-life, simplified storage, and efficient transportation. The extended shelf-life of powdered coconut milk attracts customers seeking a portable and easy substitute.

Powdered coconut milk is expanding quickly in the market due to its increasing use in the food industry, particularly in the creation of instant beverage mixes and as an ingredient in packaged goods.





Key Report Highlights

Remarkably growing online retail channels provide a profitable chance to the coconut milk market participants to increase their customer base and market reach.

Online channels also give marketers a place to spread the word about the health advantages and culinary adaptability of coconut milk, which fosters consumer loyalty and expands market share.

The coconut milk business has much potential when it comes to using technology to improve sustainable production methods. Coconut production can be optimised to reduce environmental impact and increase productivity through the use of sustainable farming technologies.





Insights into Regional Analysis

Extensive Accessibility Creates Tailwinds for North America’s Leadership

Coconut milk's largest market segment is established in North America, propelled by the increasing prevalence of plant-based diets and the growing appeal of products derived from coconut.

Consumers who are concerned about their health in North America are actively looking for dairy substitutes, and coconut milk, with its many uses and nutritional advantages, meets this need.

The region's well-established retail infrastructure, which consists of specialist shops and supermarkets, makes coconut milk goods easily accessible.

The prevalence of lactose intolerance and the increasing popularity of vegan diets play a major role in the market for coconut milk's continuous growth and domination in North America.

Sales Set to Heighten with Asia Pacific’s Traditional Culinary Culture

A combination of cultural factors-coconut milk is a mainstay in many Asian cuisines-and the global trend toward healthy eating choices are driving the region's tremendous growth.

Growing disposable incomes in developing nations is a factor in the growing craze for unique and unusual flavours, one of which is coconut milk.

The wide availability of coconut farms in Asia Pacific nations like Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines also warrants a steady and affordable supply that fuels the explosive expansion of the market for coconut milk.





Key Companies in the Global Coconut Milk Market

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd

Unicharm Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Hengan International Group Co. Limited

First Quality Enterprises Inc

Daio Paper Corporation

Global Coconut Milk Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2023-2030 - (By Form Coverage, By Nature Coverage, By Product Type Coverage, By Distribution Channel Coverage, By Geographic Coverage and By Company): https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/coconut-milk-market

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com

LinkedIn | Twitter