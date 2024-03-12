Paisley Farm Introduces New Products in Response to National Food Survey Findings

FREMONT, Ohio, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a national qualitative survey, consumers have an appetite for more products reflecting the flavor perspective of a beloved brand, and Paisley Farm has responded, rolling out many new items in 2024. Paisley Farm is known for its bean salad and pickled vegetables, available at stores nationally, and has extended the same flavor palette to new soups, frozen products, and jarred products, on display at the 2024 Natural Products Expo West.



The interview-based qualitative survey indicated that consumers become comfortable with existing brands and would rather try a new flavor from a trusted source than experiment with an unknown food entity. This begs an emotional attachment to a brand that stems from trust in the manufacturer’s perception of how a specific type of food should taste.

“Our concept of ‘farm fresh, made easy,’ promises food that delivers a homemade, robust flavor experience in a convenient package. We carefully selected and developed a variety of new food products around this maxim and now provide our consumers with a range embracing multiple meal options,” says Chris Smith, president of The Fremont Company, manufacturers of Paisley Farm.

Restaurant Quality Soups in Jars:

Chicken Pot Pie Soup

Creamy Tomato with Olive Oil and Basil

Frozen Products:

Farmhouse Biscuits Stuffed with Chicken Sausage and Country Gravy

Fire Roasted Corn Dip

Mexican Street Corn Dip

Paisley Farm Product Extensions in jars:

Cowboy Caviar

Balsamic Beets and Onions Salad

Marinated Mushrooms

Paisley Farm (https://paisleyfarmfoods.com/) is a brand of The Fremont Company specializing in high quality classic influenced foods with a homemade pedigree. Paisley Farm has been manufacturing vegetable-based products since 1945, from the same location in Willoughby, OH. The Fremont Company is a fourth-generation owned family company. The Fremont Company has over 115 years’ experience in the manufacturing of tomato-based sauces, fermented and pickled vegetables, fruits and other specialty foods. www.fremontcompany.com.

