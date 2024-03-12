Love for Liam Foundation to Host the Third Annual Liam Johnson Memorial Golf Outing & Benefit Dinner on May 10, 2024

PHILADELPHIA, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Love for Liam Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that seeks to raise awareness for pediatric epilepsy and drive research funding, today announced its Third Annual Liam Johnson Memorial Golf Outing & Benefit Dinner to be held on May 10, 2024 at the Northampton Valley Country Club in Richboro, PA. For local businesses and individuals considering sponsorship or a donation, please click here.



The Love for Liam Foundation was formed by Heather and Kyle Johnson in memory of Liam Johnson who was diagnosed with early infantile epileptic encephalopathy. Funding goes directly to the Epilepsy Neurogenetics Initiative (ENGIN) at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) where Liam was cared for. ENGIN is considered a leader in the field of epilepsy genetics and offers every child seen unparalleled access to diagnostic genetic testing, an individualized treatment plan, and enrollment in their innovative research studies.

In its inaugural year in 2022, The Liam Johnson Memorial Golf Outing & Benefit Dinner raised over $75,000 for ENGIN Research. The organization is honored to share today that in 2023, the same event raised over $90,000 for ENGIN research. Friends, family, ENGIN team members, national and local businesses all turned out to sponsor, donate, hold a raffle, eat, drink and dance in Liam’s memory.



“We would like to thank our sponsors, volunteers, friends and family for their time, donations, and bringing the best energy for an incredible day,” said Heather Johnson, cofounder and President of the Love for Liam Foundation. “We appreciate these collective efforts that help reduce the stigma around and raise awareness for epilepsy, a condition that needs more advocates and scientific research, as 60% of epilepsy cases have an unknown cause. Liam has connected us to this purpose, and we remain committed to improving epilepsy outcomes for other families.”

“For the ENGIN team, as well as our unbelievable friends and family, we are motivated to make our 3rd Annual event the most successful yet,” said Kyle Johnson, cofounder of the Love for Liam Foundation. “Our family and the Foundation continue to feel an overwhelming amount of love and support honoring Liam’s legacy while growing our partnership with the ENGIN team. ENGIN continues to deliver the highest level of care and targeted treatment to epilepsy patients and families.”

