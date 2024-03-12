BLUE FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES $18,500 IN 2024 SCHOLARSHIPS

Cheyenne, Wyoming, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Federal Credit Union and Blue Foundation are proud to once again, offer a total of $18,500 in higher education scholarships to members of the credit union in 2024. Nine scholarships of $2,000 each, through the Blue Foundation Scholarship in memory of Myrtle Knight, will be awarded to current high school seniors who are current members of Blue Federal Credit Union. The Shirley Howard Blue Foundation Scholarship of $500, will also be awarded to a student attending Laramie County Community College in Wyoming.

This year marks an increase of $6,000 in additional scholarship funds open to eligible students. With the merger of Aventa Credit Union in Southern Colorado confirmed, more funds were added to create additional opportunities for students throughout Blue’s footprint.

“As Blue Federal Credit Union continues to grow, we are excited to continue our support of our youngest credit union members,” says Stephanie Teubner, President/CEO at Blue Federal Credit Union. “We look forward to awarding scholarships to our young members poised to discover their pathways to possibilities through educational pursuits.”

Applicants must be members of Blue Federal Credit Union, have a shared savings account in their own name, graduate from a U.S. accredited school or home school in the spring of 2024, plan to attend a trade school, college, or university in the fall of 2025, and completely fill out and return the Blue Foundation Scholarship Application by May 1, 2024.

“We are always impressed with the caliber of students that apply for the Blue Foundation scholarship,” says Blue Foundation Executive Director Laura Fowler. “With the increase of available scholarships this year, we look forward to reviewing all the applications that come in from young credit union members.”

Blue is committed to improving the financial well-being of its members and the communities they serve. Scholarships are offered every year, and winners are selected based on educational accomplishment, individual financial need, as well as their contributions to their community.

The Blue Foundation Scholarship application and full details can be found at www.bluefoundation.blue/scholarship.

The Blue Foundation is a 501C3 non-profit that is committed to supporting local organizations by stepping up to help our communities serve one another and provide financial education, volunteer opportunities, and provide funding for worthwhile causes. Doing Good is the fabric of who we are! Please visit bluefoundation.blue for more information

