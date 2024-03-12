The Dickey Foundation Donates Grant in Redondo Beach, CA

Dallas, TX, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dickey Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, provided a grant to the hard working team at the Redondo Beach Police Department.

On Tuesday, February 5th, The Dickey Foundation traveled out west to visit the Redondo Beach Police Department located at 200 N. Pacific Coast Highway; Redondo Beach CA 90277 and presented their team with a grant for a portable pole camera, valued at more than $6,500. This camera is used to help prevent major incidents that could harm the community and the brave first responders. This device has already assisted officers with the identification of suspects on numerous occasions.

“The Dickey Foundation is thankful for the opportunity to support and contribute to the safety of the first responders of the Redondo Beach Police Department,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO Dickey’s Capital Group. “We appreciate forming these important first responder partnerships, as well as continuing to help the brave men and women who protect and serve our communities.”

For information on how to apply for a local first responder grant, you can visit The Dickey Foundation website at https://www.thedickeyfoundation.org/grant-process.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

To learn more about Dickey’s Virtual Concepts follow: Wing Boss on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok , Trailer Birds on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok and Big Deal Burger on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey’s Restaurant brands have over 550 locations nationwide. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment