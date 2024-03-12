Landsbankinn hf.: Tender offer results

Landsbankinn hf. announced today the results of a tender offer published on 4 March 2024 where holders of its EUR 2024 notes (ISIN: XS2121467497) and EUR 2025 notes (ISIN: XS2306621934) were invited to tender their notes for purchase by the bank against a cash payment. The tender offer was subject to the terms and conditions outlined in the tender offer memorandum.

In the EUR 2024 notes the bank received valid tenders of EUR 83,887,000 which were all accepted. In the EUR 2025 notes the bank received valid tenders of EUR 111,601,000 of which EUR 100,000,000 were accepted.

Dealer managers are ABN AMRO Bank, Barclays Bank, BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs Bank Europe.