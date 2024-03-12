Global LNG Storage Tank Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 36.3 Billion by 2034, Driven by a CAGR of 8.1% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global LNG storage tank market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 16.7 Billion in 2024, driven by integration with renewable energy systems. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 8.1% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 36.3 Billion by 2034.



Ongoing research and development efforts focus on enhancing LNG tank design, materials, and construction techniques to improve safety, reliability, and cost effectiveness, driving market growth. The growing demand for smaller scale LNG solutions, including modular LNG storage tanks, supports the development of niche markets and applications, such as remote power generation and transportation.

The increasing complexity and scale of LNG projects drive demand for specialized risk management and insurance services tailored to LNG storage and transportation, creating opportunities for insurance providers and risk management firms. Economic growth and urbanization in developing countries drive demand for cleaner and more efficient energy solutions, including LNG, driving investments in storage infrastructure to meet growing energy needs.

Decentralized LNG infrastructure, including small-scale LNG terminals and bunkering facilities, caters to niche markets and applications, such as marine transportation, off-grid power generation, and industrial use, driving demand for smaller storage tanks and modular solutions. Integration of digitalization, automation, and Internet of Things technologies in LNG storage tank operations improves monitoring, maintenance, and safety, optimizing tank performance and reducing operational costs.

“Changes in regulatory frameworks, including safety standards, environmental regulations, and permitting processes, impact the design, construction, and operation of LNG storage tanks, shaping market dynamics and investment decisions,” – opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Global LNG storage tank market was valued at US$ 16.7 Billion in 2024.

in 2024. From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 10.6% .

. The market in Japan is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% through 2034.

through 2034. By product type, the self-supporting segment accounts for a CAGR of 7.8% through 2034.

through 2034. The market in Korea is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.0% through 2034.

through 2034. In terms of material type, the steel segment to account for a CAGR of 7.6% through 2034.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players in the LNG storage tank market are:

Vijay Tanks and Vessels Ltd

Corban Energy Group

Luxi New Energy Equipment Group Co. Ltd

Vinci Construction

MHI Engineering and International Project India Ltd

Lloyds Energy

Transtech Energy LLC

Cryocan

Cryogas Equipment Pvt. Ltd.

Whessoe

Company Portfolio:

MHI Engineering and International Project India Ltd, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, offers comprehensive engineering solutions for LNG storage tank projects. They specialize in designing and constructing LNG storage tanks using advanced technologies and methodologies.

Lloyds Energy is involved in various aspects of the LNG value chain, including LNG storage and transportation. They provide consultancy services, project management, and investment solutions for LNG storage tank projects globally.

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global LNG storage tank market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

LNG Storage Tank Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type:

Self Supporting

Non-Self Supporting Tanks

By Material Type:

Steel

Nickel Steel

Aluminum Alloys

Other

By End User Industry:

Logistics Hubs

Transport

Industries



By Business Type:

Original Equipment Manufacturer

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa



About the Industrial Automation Division at Future Market Insights:

The industrial automation team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective of providing authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the market lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Industrial Automation Domain:

