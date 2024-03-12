Colorado State University Global and USA Surfing Partner to Provide Advancement Opportunities for Learners Worldwide

Aurora, Colo., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) is proud to announce its partnership with USA Surfing, the International Surfing Association-recognized body for the sport of surfing in the United States. As the first university partner of USA Surfing, CSU Global is pleased to provide opportunities for professional advancement and access to its online programs anywhere in the world with an internet connection to student surf athletes engaged in the world’s fastest-growing water sport.

Through this partnership, members can enroll in CSU Global’s flexible online degree and certificate programs to help further their careers at a discounted tuition rate. USA Surfing is responsible for organizing and overseeing surfing competitions, as well as selecting and supporting national teams to compete in international events, including the Olympics. As such, its members are based all over the world and need educational programs that have the necessary convenience and accessibility to flex to their schedules.

"We are honored to partner on USA Surfing’s mission to support members in their educational and professional goals,” said Dr. Becky Takeda-Tinker, President at CSU Global. “Since inception, CSU Global has continued to evolve to meet the changing needs of its modern learners, providing not only high-quality programs taught by industry-experienced and academically qualified instructors but also the 1:1 support and resources our students need to succeed whenever and from wherever their busy lives take them. As global citizens, USA Surfing’s members are the type of learners who will uniquely benefit from our flexible fully online programs and services, and we would like to thank HCM Strategists and its CEO and Founding Partner Kristin Hultquist for making this connection possible and for their continued support of higher education innovation.”

“USA Surfing is stoked to partner with CSU Global to offer surfers a valuable opportunity to boost their earning power and careers in and out of the water,” said USA Surfing executive director Becky Fleischauer Jewell. “Traditional college hasn’t always fit a competitive surfer’s schedule competing around the world on mother nature’s timetable. As a result, many surfers miss out on gaining college learning opportunities and credits toward degrees that lead to good-paying jobs in and outside the surf industry.”

Fleischauer Jewell said surf industry leaders, former competitors, and their families have encouraged USA Surfing to do more to prioritize education and prepare surfers for long-term success in surfing and life. “The earnings gap between college graduates and those with less education continues to widen. It’s our responsibility to help surfers access the kind of quality, affordable higher education that sets them up for successful futures,” Fleischauer Jewell said. USA Surfing aims to create a small roster of preferred providers with strong track records in serving the needs of modern students.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, median earnings for bachelor’s degree and higher holders is nearly $36,000 or 75 percent higher than those whose highest degree is a high school diploma.

At the university, all CSU Global students have a financial aid advisor, a success counselor, and 24/7 online resources such as tutoring, writing center experts, and a career center available to them to assist in their academic journey. Whether they are interested in earning a degree or learning new skills in a specific subject through stackable certificate programs, USA Surfing members can strengthen their professional prospects with CSU Global’s support.

This partnership with USA Surfing underscores the university’s commitment to providing quality education and professional development opportunities to individuals from diverse backgrounds and industries. For organizations interested in partnering with CSU Global to provide educational opportunities for their community, please contact partnerships@csuglobal.edu.

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor’s and master’s degree programs for working adults and nontraditional learners. As the first 100% online, institutionally accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.

About USA Surfing

USA Surfing is recognized by the International Surfing Association as the exclusive national federation for surfing in the United States with a mission to advance the sport of surfing in all its disciplines, empower future generations of champions, and share the many benefits of the surfing lifestyle in the United States.





