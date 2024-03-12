Global Automotive Switch Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 66,815.6 million by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 8%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globally, the automotive industry has undergone a profound transformation. The ever-increasing demand for passenger safety and comfort compels vehicle manufacturers to create new design experiences by effectively incorporating new technologies and processes. The dramatic shift from mechanical to electronic components is anticipated to increase demand for automotive switches during the forecast period. Switches are one of the most fundamental vehicle components. They regulate all installed electrical components in a vehicle. Switches are essential for controlling the vehicle's lighting and nearly all other functions. They are also used for engine start/stop applications and automotive parts. Increasing technological advancements and rising demand for car accessories installation is projected to drive the global automotive switches market.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/automotive-switches-market/request-sample

Increased Demand for Automatic Automotive Switches Drives the Global Market

According to Straits Research, “The global automotive switches market revenue was valued at USD 28,658.1 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 66,815.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period (2022–2030).” Automotive switches are one of the vehicle's most essential components. They are in charge of the vehicle's entire electrical system. They are necessary to control various vehicle functions, including the lights, engine start/stop, mirror controls, etc. Although manual automotive switches can perform these functions, automatic switches are gaining immense popularity worldwide due to the added convenience they provide by functioning automatically. These switches reduce driver distraction and offer an additional safety feature. Automatic switches operate based on the responses from numerous sensors. Typically, they are installed in luxury vehicles and other high-end vehicles. When the light switch is set to auto, the headlamps automatically turn on in response to low ambient light conditions, such as entering a tunnel at dusk or driving in rain/snow.

Similarly, automatic switches increase the convenience of driving by enabling the auto-dimming mirror action. In auto-dimming or self-dimming mirror technology, a front-facing sensor detects low ambient light from the car's headlights and instructs the rear-view sensor to check for glare. The mirrors dim based on the intensity of the glare, and they clear themselves if the sensors do not detect the glow. This technology is beneficial at night and prevents automobile accidents. Luxury automobile manufacturers, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Ford, Jaguar Land Rover, and others, equip their vehicles with an assortment of automatic automotive switches to enhance the driving experience and passenger safety. As a result, the increasing demand for automatic automotive switches is expected to drive the global market over the forecast period.

Increasing Vehicle Adoption of Electronic Systems Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Mechanical switches previously controlled most of the vehicle's functions and applications. Nowadays, manufacturers have started to replace mechanical switches with electrical ones. Many automakers are installing more electronic components in response to the rising demand for more convenient and intelligent control of a vehicle's various functions. Mechanical switches are more responsive, operate more quickly, and are less expensive than electronic switches. Using electronics in passenger and light and heavy commercial vehicles enhances comfort, connectivity, efficiency, and safety. Over time, it is expected that electronics will significantly contribute to the overall price of automobiles. Electronic or electromechanical switches used in modern automobiles, such as rockers, toggles, pushbuttons, and others, are commonly found in every 12-volt electrical system in an automobile and serve various purposes, such as turning on the lights and controlling vital systems. As automotive applications become more prevalent, the required performance of switching devices is evolving at an accelerated rate. The widespread use of cutting-edge power devices with intelligence features such as safety and automatic diagnostics in automobiles accelerates the adoption of technologically advanced automotive switches. As a result, the increasing incorporation of electronics into automobiles is expected to propel the market for automotive switches over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific contributed the most to the global automotive switches market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Demand for automotive switches throughout the region results from the global increase in automobile sales. The expansion of the market for automotive switches is attributable to the rise in vehicle sales in developed North American nations. The European region's technological progress aids the development of new products in the automotive switches industry. The expanding economies of Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and the increase in vehicle production, are propelling the expansion of automotive switches in the region. It is anticipated that these factors will spur the development of the automotive switches market over the forecast period.

Key Highlights

Based on type, the global automotive switches market is segmented into Ignition Switches, HVAC Switches, Steering Wheel Switches, Window Switches, Overhead Console Switches, Seat Control Switches, Door Switches, and Hazard Switches. The HVAC switches dominate the global automotive switches market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

Based on the design , the global automotive switches market is segmented into Rocker Switches, Rotary Switches, Toggle Switches, and Push Switches. The push switches segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

the global automotive switches market is segmented into Rocker Switches, Rotary Switches, Toggle Switches, and Push Switches. The push switches segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Based on vehicle type, the global automotive switches market is divided into Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles. The heavy commercial vehicles segment is dominating the global automotive switches market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Based on the sales channel, the global automotive switches market is segmented by OEM and Aftermarket. The aftermarket segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

The global automotive switches market is divided into four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific contributed the most to the global automotive switches market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

Tokai Rika Co. Ltd, LS Automotive Technologies, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, TE Connectivity, Honeywell International Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Omron Corporation, Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG, Toyodenso Co. Ltd., Industrial Engineering Syndicate (INENSY), and Aptiv Plc.

Market News

March 2022- Switch Mobility pegs production of the first set of buses from the manufacturing unit in Spain within 12 months.

Global Automotive Switch Market: Segmentation

By Type

Ignition Switches

HVAC Switches

Steering Wheel Switches

Window Switches

Overhead Console Switches

Seat Control Switches

Door Switches

Hazard Switches

Multi-purpose Switches

Others

By Design

Rocker Switches

Rotary Switches

Toggle Switches

Push Switches

Other Switches

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Aftermarket

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/automotive-switches-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone:

+1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (India)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com