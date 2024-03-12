Alpha Controls & Instrumentation Welcomes Rice Lake to Their Growing Portfolio

MARKHAM, Ontario, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Controls & Instrumentation, a leading Canadian distributor in instrumentation, is excited to announce a new sales and distribution partnership with Rice Lake Weighing Systems. This strategic partnership aims to increase Alpha Controls’ offerings and broaden its reach across Eastern Canada.



As Alpha Controls looks to expand the diversity of their portfolio of best-in-class brands, Rice Lake’s measurement and automated process control product assortment falls in line with their customer’s buying preferences.

“Alpha Controls is looking forward to partnering with Rice Lake,” said Marc Brand, Director of Sales and Service. “Two leaders, two family businesses, sharing a strong focus on quality and customer service, makes our businesses a natural fit. We believe this partnership will be extremely beneficial for not only Alpha Controls & Rice Lake, but for our customers as well.”

“We are excited to partner with Alpha Controls,” says Reggie Mabe, Rice Lake’s Regional Sales Director. “Rice Lake was founded on the principle of customer service; that philosophy is something that both Rice Lake and Alpha Controls share and practice regularly.”

Combining Alpha Control’s 45-year experience in the industry and Rice Lake’s progressive new technologies, makes this partnership a recipe for success. Alpha Controls is ideally positioned to service the growing needs of Eastern Canada and reinforce their commitment to being a leading Canadian distributor.

About Alpha Controls:

For 45 years, Alpha Controls’ family owned and operated business has been providing technical solutions and support to numerous industries including pharmaceutical, automotive, food and beverage, water and wastewater, aerospace, chemical, power, and HVAC. They carry a comprehensive range of high-quality instrumentation for pressure, temperature, humidity, gas, level, flow and much more! But their support goes beyond technical answers and the right instruments. Alpha Controls' expert technicians also provide instrument calibration, full service, and repair. Their in-house calibration lab and onsite services are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 by A2LA, one of the most stringent accreditation authorities accepted worldwide. They also offer validation services and will work directly with you to implement a compliant, and effective validation plan that meets your needs from start to finish. www.alphacontrols.com

About Rice Lake

Rice Lake Weighing Systems was founded in 1946 to supply pivots and bearings for mechanical scales. The founders used old ammunition boxes to promote their mail-order, fast turnaround service for refurbishing scale parts, beginning their reputation for unmatched support. After expanding into metrology and electronic systems in the 1970s and 1980s, Rice Lake Weighing Systems built the foundation to become a global leader in the weighing industry. Today, with locations around the world, Rice Lake provides innovative weighing, measuring and process control systems for nearly every industry backed by legendary customer support.

