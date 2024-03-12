Astadia Achieves AWS Mainframe Migration Competency Status

BOSTON, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astadia, the mainframe-to-cloud migration experts, announced today that their organization has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Mainframe Migration Competency status. This designation recognizes that Astadia has demonstrated it has both the expertise and the technology to help customers achieve their mainframe-to-cloud migration goals. The company also completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) for its mainframe migration automation software, the Astadia FastTrack Factory.



Achieving the AWS Migration Competency differentiates Astadia as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized software and consulting services designed to help enterprises adopt, develop, and deploy complex projects on AWS. To receive the designation, APN members must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“Astadia is proud to be recognized with AWS Mainframe Migration Competency status,” said Scott Silk, CEO of Astadia. “We help our clients reduce costs, increase organizational agility, and accelerate business results with our unique combination of proprietary technology and deep mainframe expertise. AWS is delivering those same outcomes with their complete range of powerful tools.”

Astadia is revolutionizing mainframe migration with software that fully automates code conversion, database migration, testing, and validation. The company’s AI-enabled tools deliver faster results at a lower cost than competitors. Astadia’s completion of the AWS FTR affirms that the company’s FastTrack Factory software, which automates mainframe migration processes, is qualified to run on AWS.

With over 30 years of expertise in mainframe modernization, Astadia has deep expertise in IBM and Unisys systems, and in associated technologies such as common business-oriented language (COBOL), Natural/Adabas, Database 2 (DB2), IDMS, Assembler, and more. They support a range of mainframe migration patterns, tailoring each mainframe-to-cloud project to the needs of each client.

Astadia’s software and services help companies reduce costs, gain agility, and mitigate hiring challenges. When one of the world’s largest airlines wanted to migrate their legacy mainframe to the cloud, they called on Astadia to help. The company successfully transitioned its mission critical applications on AWS without interruption. The new platform offers functional equivalency, high performance, scalability, and reduced costs.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Astadia, an Amdocs company, is the market-leading software-enabled mainframe migration company, specializing in moving IBM and Unisys mainframe applications and databases to distributed and cloud platforms in unprecedented timeframes. With more than 30 years of experience, and over 300 mainframe migrations completed, enterprises and government organizations choose Astadia for its deep expertise, range of technologies, and the ability to automate complex migrations, as well as testing at scale. Learn more: www.astadia.com.

