Kymanox® to Consolidate Brands of Acquired Companies

Morrisville, North Carolina USA,, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymanox Corporation (“Kymanox”), a professional services company exclusively serving the life sciences industry, announced today that the company will consolidate the brands of four recently acquired companies into the Kymanox brand. These companies include Neuma, based in King of Prussia, PA, Agilis Consulting Group, based in Cincinnati, OH, and Europe-based Anteris Helvetia and Anteris Medical. This consolidation effort will provide clearer communication of the extensive offerings and solutions provided by Kymanox, thus fostering the team’s ability to meet the complex needs of clients while continuing to provide trusted solutions.

Kymanox acquired Neuma (formerly Neuma, LLC) in July 2021 in order to expand and diversify its highly specialized service offerings to include product design and development, sterilization process development, device assembly, and device testing that has been leveraged by some of the world’s largest life science companies developing medical devices and combination products. The company acquired Europe-based Anteris Medical and Anteris Helvetia in February 2023 to help both companies realize their shared corporate goal of geographical expansion of their common development and commercialization support for combination products, biosimilars, medical devices, and in vitro diagnostic products. Kymanox acquired Agilis Consulting Group, a trusted human factors partner for the global medical market, in March 2023 to leverage the company’s extensive usability engineering and human factors study support to ensure successful FDA, EMA, and other regulatory submissions.

“We are excited to consolidate these amazing companies into one brand to facilitate the rapid response our customers need in today’s complex business environment,” commented Matt Neighoff, Chief Commercial Officer at Kymanox. “With the creation of a new Product Design, Development, and Commercialization group, as well as the reach of Kymanox Europe and the Kymanox Human Factors groups, Kymanox will continue to offer best-in-class services to our clients.”

In order to continue the growth fueled by these acquisitions, this brand consolidation will be fully implemented in Q2 2024. Legal entity names and contracts will not be affected. A unified brand will enable the company to foster seamless collaboration among teams, enhancing agility, efficiency, and knowledge to better serve our clients in the accelerated development and delivery of modern medicines.

To enable a smooth transition, Nicholas (Nick) Ciccarelli, PE, former President at NEUMA, joins leadership at Kymanox as Chief Technology Officer, leading the Product Design, Development, and Commercialization group, Alexis Dechelette, PhD, former Vice President at NEUMA, now serves as Director of the Design and Innovation group, Shaun Devitt, CISS, former Vice President at Neuma, now serves as Director of the Sterilization Technology group, Michael Gschwandtner, PhD, RAC, former Managing Director at Anteris, now serves as Director of Kymanox Europe, and Shannon Hoste, formerly President of Agilis, now serves as Vice President of Human Factors Engineering.

“Over the last 20 years, we have been steadfast in our goal to partner with biologic, pharmaceutical, combination product, and medical device manufacturers to bring their products from bench to patient better, more efficiently and more affordably,” said Stephen M. Perry, CEO. “This consolidation reflects our company’s evolution as we prepare for increased global growth, continued support of biopharma and medical device companies, and deployment of innovative solutions.”

About Kymanox:

Kymanox has proven, collaborative, end-to-end solutions that help bring life science products to the market – and keep them there. They are a global professional services organization that supports comprehensive drug development through the integration of science, engineering, compliance (e.g., QA/RA), and technical project management. Their work across small and large molecules, medical devices, and combination products affords them a wholly unique advantage. With a diverse team of experts, Kymanox helps clients navigate commercialization challenges that arise throughout a product’s life cycle – from early development to post-market – with optimized safety, quality, efficacy, and accessibility. The company strives to advance Life Science innovation through insightful solutions and collaboration…because patients deserve better. Kymanox was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina USA. Kymanox is backed by WestView Capital Partners, a Boston-based growth equity firm. For more information, visit https://www.kymanox.com/.