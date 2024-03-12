United Kingdom Data Center Market Sees Growth with Rising Demand for IT and Telecom Solutions

Dublin, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Data Center Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Kingdom's Data Center market is on the rise, demonstrating significant progress in the adoption of sophisticated IT infrastructure, predominantly driven by sectors such as banking, financial services, and telecommunications. A recently released comprehensive market research highlights the robust growth trajectory anticipated for the United Kingdom Data Center market through 2028.

Integration of Data Center Solutions Spurs Market Growth

The market is experiencing a boost from the widespread adoption of data center solutions across various end-use industries. Factors fueling this growth include enhanced cybersecurity measures to counteract hacking risks, substantial government investments providing expansive physical data center spaces, and relentless advancements in digital networking technologies.

Data centers are pivotal in the modern business landscape, offering vital services ranging from high-volume e-commerce transactions to data management and recovery. They encapsulate an organization's IT operations, ensuring dependable data storage, processing, and distribution.

5G and Edge Computing Accelerate Data Center Deployment

With the rollout of 5G infrastructure comes a heightened need for edge data centers, propelling market demand even further. The push for smart cities and substantial data traffic has led to greater capacity requirements for data centers in the United Kingdom. Moreover, businesses increasingly turn to data centers for cost-effective digital transformation, unlocking new capabilities through IoT, AI, and cloud computing.

Advancements in Data Center Infrastructure and Renewable Energy Adoption

The increasing complexity and cost of data center infrastructures call for innovative solutions, where market experts point out the necessity for efficient data center operations. Further investments from both the government and private sectors have amplified the data center infrastructure's development, especially in tech-driven cities like Manchester and financial epicenters like London.

The utilization of renewable energy is also escalating within the Data Center market. Driven by the demand to reduce carbon footprint and energy consumption, data center service providers are pivoting towards sustainable energy sources. This strategic shift is evidenced by the United Kingdom's significant investment in renewable energy projects, further endorsing the steady growth of the data center market.

IT Infrastructure

General Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

The research report segments the United Kingdom Data Center market accordingly, covering various regions within the country such as Scotland, Southeast, and London, among others.

A handful of major players dominate the market, with companies focused on enhancing their data center capabilities to meet the burgeoning demand. The report provides a rigorous analysis of these key market players and their roles in shaping the growth and trajectory of the United Kingdom Data Center market.

The findings of this report underscore the dynamic nature of the United Kingdom's data center landscape and shed light on the competitive strategies, market insights, and forecasts that are influencing its expansion.

Key Topics Covered

Product Overview Research Methodology Executive Summary Impact of COVID-19 on United Kingdom Data Center Market Voice of Customers United Kingdom Data Center Market Outlook United Kingdom IT Infrastructure Market Outlook United Kingdom General Infrastructure Market Outlook United Kingdom Electrical Infrastructure Market Outlook United Kingdom Mechanical Infrastructure Market Outlook Market Dynamics Market Trends & Developments Policy & Regulatory Framework United Kingdom Economic Profile Company Profiles Strategic Recommendations About the Publisher & Disclaimer

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $11.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $13.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.0% Regions Covered United Kingdom

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Ark Data Centres Limited

China Mobile International (UK) Limited

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

CyrusOne UK Limited

Vantage Data Centers (UK) Limited

NTT Global Data Centers EMEA UK Ltd.

Interxion Holding NV

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (VIRTUS Data Centres)

Echelon Data Center

Equinix (UK) Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x7qp78

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment