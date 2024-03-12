Global Syndromic Multiplex Panels Market Set for Rapid Expansion, Reveals New 2024-2028 Sector Forecast

Dublin, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Syndromic Multiplex Panels Markets. Strategies and Trends. Forecasts by Syndrome (Respiratory, Sepsis, GI etc.) by Place, by Product and by Country. With Market Analysis and Executive Guides. 2024 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The latest report on Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics has been added to our comprehensive suite of market analysis offerings, elucidating critical paths in infectious disease diagnostics. Titled "Syndromic Multiplex Panels Markets. Strategies and Trends. Forecasts by Syndrome (Respiratory, Sepsis, GI, etc.) by Place, by Product and by Country. With Market Analysis and Executive Guides. 2024 to 2028," the publication offers an in-depth exploration of the projected market expansion over the next five years.
The emergence of advanced diagnostic options is changing the current landscape of infectious disease detection and management. This report provides a meticulous overview of these shifts and their implications on future market growth. The integration of Point of Care Testing (POCT) and Molecular Diagnostics forms a significant trend, demonstrating potential to revolutionize standard testing protocols while optimizing healthcare expenditures.
Syndromic testing: A game-changer in the infectious disease diagnostics industry, this approach adopts multiplex panels designed to detect multiple pathogens in a single assay. The report discusses whether such advancements might render targeted tests for specific pathogens obsolete or transform the role of medical diagnostics altogether.
The Market Outlook
- Detailed forecasts reveal the market potential for Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics, categorized by syndrome, location of testing, product types, and country-specific data.
- The report examines the propensity for these diagnostics to shift from clinical environments to point-of-care settings, including physician's offices and potentially patient homes.
- Insight is provided on how these technologies could possibly displace most frontline test protocols and save money simultaneously.
Researchers, industry stakeholders, and healthcare professionals will find this report a pivotal resource for understanding the current state of Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics and anticipating its future trajectory. The insights provided are expected to be instrumental in strategic decision-making for those within the infectious disease diagnostics field. The comprehensive data included not only paves the way for informed forecasting but also highlights the impact of POCT and Molecular Diagnostics on the overall healthcare industry. For all inquiries regarding this latest market forecast, further information is available to support your industry analysis requirements and strategic planning.
Key Topics Covered
- Market Guides
- Introduction and Market Definition
- Infectious Disease
- Industry Overview
- Market Trends
- Syndromic Testing Recent Developments
- Profiles of Key Syndromic Testing Companies
- The Global Market for Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics
- Global Syndromic Multiplex Markets - By Syndrome
- Global MDx Infectious Disease Markets - by Place
- Global MDx Infectious Disease Markets - by Product
- Appendices
Companies Mentioned
- Abacus Diagnostica
- Abbott Laboratories
- Accelerate Diagnostics
- Ador Diagnostics
- ADT Biotech
- Akonni Biosystems
- Alveo Technologies
- Antelope Dx
- Applied BioCode
- Aureum Diagnostics
- Aus Diagnostics
- Baebies
- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Binx Health
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Biocartis
- BioFire Diagnostics (bioMérieux)
- bioMérieux Diagnostics
- Biosystems
- Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH
- Cepheid (Danaher)
- Credo Diagnostics Biomedical
- Cue Health
- Curetis N.V./Curetis GmbH
- Detect
- Diagenode Diagnostics
- Diasorin S.p.A.
- Domus Diagnostics
- Enzo Biochem
- Eurofins Scientific
- Fluxergy
- Fusion Genomics.
- Genetic Signatures
- GenMark Dx (Roche)
- Grip Molecular Technologies
- Hibergene Diagnostics
- Hologic
- Immunexpress
- Inflammatix
- Invetech
- Janssen Diagnostics
- Karius
- Lexagene
- LightDeck Diagnostics
- Lucira Health
- Luminex Corp (DiaSorin)
- Maxim Biomedical
- Meridian Bioscience
- Mesa Biotech (Thermo Fisher)
- MicroGem
- Millipore Sigma
- Minute Molecular
- Mobidiag (Hologic)
- Molbio Diagnostics
- Nanomix
- Novel Microdevices
- OnsiteGene
- Operon
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Panagene
- Perkin Elmer
- Primerdesign (Novacyt)
- Prominex
- Proof Diagnostics
- Qiagen
- QuantuMDx
- QuidelOrtho
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- Saw Diagnostics
- Scope Fluidics
- Seegene
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sona Nanotech
- SpeeDx
- Talis Biomedical
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Vela Diagnostics
- Veramarx
- Visby Medical
- XCR Diagnostics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/42k7sh
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.