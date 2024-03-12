Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Industry Report 2024: A $14.89 Billion Market by 2029 - Focus on United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, United Kingdom, France, China, Japan, South Korea and India

Dublin, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market (2024 Edition): Analysis By Equipment Type, By Wafer Size, By Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment market showcased growth at a CAGR of 6.13% during 2019-2022. The market was valued at USD 5.86 Billion in 2022 which is expected to reach USD 14.83 Billion in 2029.



The report analyses the Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, United Kingdom, France, China, Japan, South Korea and India).

The growing need for electronic devices in a wide range of industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, and industrial applications, is fueling the semiconductor industry's continued growth. Advanced wafer cleaning equipment is required due to ongoing improvements in semiconductor manufacturing processes, including the move to smaller process nodes, the use of advanced packaging technologies, and the creation of new materials and device structures. Advanced semiconductor device manufacturers need cleaning solutions that can meet the strict cleanliness standards.



Moreover, the rapid expansion of market demands, including machine learning, vehicle electrification, and high-performance computing, depends on improving semiconductor performance. There are many distinct kinds of semiconductor chips, each with a unique function and a need for specific design and manufacturing procedures. These include logic, memory, analog, optoelectronics, sensors, and discrete chips. Additionally, new materials are being added, which complicates matters of selectivity. The industry is looking into novel options for vapor etching, wet chemistry, or some combination of these. The efficiency and sophistication of wafer cleaning have increased to keep up with the fast reduction of device features.



Moreover, major international sporting events, such as the FIFA World Cup, the Olympics, and high-profile league matches, draw significant attention. The anticipation and excitement surrounding these events contribute to a surge in active users on sports betting platforms. The legalization and regulation of online sports betting in several countries and jurisdictions have contributed to its growing popularity. This has created a safer and more trustworthy environment for users to engage in online betting.



The market for wafer cleaning equipment is mostly driven by the rising need for semiconductor devices across a range of end-use industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and telecommunications. Higher production levels and more hygienic manufacturing techniques are required to meet this demand and maintain the dependability and quality of semiconductor products.



Wafer cleaning techniques encounter additional difficulties as a result of the development of newer semiconductor materials and substrates, such as silicon carbide, gallium nitride, and flexible substrates. A customized cleaning procedure is essential to driving additional innovation as new materials and process architectures are added to an already intricate production process.



With a significant market position in non-memory fabs, Screen Holdings is the top provider of wafer cleaning equipment used in front-end wafer processing in IC fabs. These are the essential devices for optimizing chipmaking yields. The company also provides print-on-demand equipment, printed circuit board inspection tools, and production equipment for flat panel displays (FPD). Competition from companies such as Tokyo Electron and Lam Research might put pressure on pricing and market share. In China, they might eventually face competition from within.



The need for more rigorous cleaning will be driven by the need to process an increasing number of surfaces, tighten process tolerances, and employ novel materials. Even while it is expected that companies like Tokyo Electron and ACMR will continue to compete, there are enough technological obstacles to offer opportunities for advancement for every player.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, United Kingdom, France, China, Japan, South Korea and India).

The report presents the analysis of Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The report analyses the Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market By Equipment Type (Single Wafer Spray System, Single Wafer Cryogenic System, Batch Spray Cleaning System, Batch Immersion Cleaning System, Scrubber)

The report analyses the Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market By Wafer Size (< 100 mm, 100 to< 200 mm, 200 to 450 mm).

The report analyses the Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market By Application (Mems, Memory, CIS (CMOS Image Sensor), Logic, Other Applications).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Equipment Type, by Wafer Size & by Application.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Analyst Recommendations

Offer customizable and flexible wafer cleaning solutions

Diversifying Market Presence

Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market

Company Profiles

Screen Holdings Co., Ltd.

Lam Research

Applied Materials, Inc.

Veeco Instruments

Tokyo Electron

ACM Research, Inc.

AP&S International

Modutek

Akrion Technologies

Axus Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pt770q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.