7 Latest Machinery Market Reports, The Business Research Company

The flexographic printing market has experienced strong growth, increasing from $5.87 billion in 2023 to $6.34 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 8.0%. This growth is attributed to factors such as cost-effectiveness, high-speed printing, substrate versatility, and quality consistency, driven by the rising demand in the packaging industry.

Future projections suggest continued strong growth, reaching $8.38 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.2%. The increasing demand for packaged food products is expected to drive market growth, as flexographic printing provides convenient, attractive, cost-effective, and lightweight packaging solutions.

Asia-Pacific led the market in 2023, with regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa also covered in the market report.

The electric construction equipment market encompasses heavy-duty vehicles powered by electricity, designed for various construction tasks, including earthmoving activities. These electric alternatives offer advantages such as lower fuel costs, reduced CO2 emissions, and a quieter, safer working environment.

Key product types include track loaders, excavators, backhoe loaders, skid steers, wheel loaders, and telehandlers. Track loaders are robust machines used for tasks like unloading trucks, digging, lifting, grading, and bulldozing.

Market growth has been exponential, rising from $9.2 billion in 2023 to $11.34 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 23.3%. This growth is attributed to environmental sustainability initiatives, cost savings, emission standards, noise reduction efforts, and government incentives.

Future projections anticipate further exponential growth, reaching $24.93 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 21.8%. This trend is driven by increasing demand for electric alternatives, emphasizing sustainability and operational efficiency in construction practices.

The construction machinery market is segmented by product, application, and end-user, including earthmoving, material handling, and building & road construction equipment. Applications encompass excavation & mining, lifting & material handling, earthmoving, transportation, and others, while end-users range from oil & gas to construction & infrastructure, manufacturing, mining, and others.

The market has shown strong growth, rising from $312.39 billion in 2023 to $341.15 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 9.2%. This growth is attributed to factors such as economic expansion in emerging markets, a low-interest-rate environment, and supportive government initiatives.

Future projections indicate continued strong growth, reaching $477.28 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 8.8%. Major players in the market include Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Volvo AB, and others, who are focusing on innovation, such as the development of mini excavators, to enhance customer service and meet diverse construction needs.

The asphalt pavers market has experienced rapid growth, increasing from $2.16 billion in 2023 to $2.42 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 11.7%. This growth is attributed to factors such as infrastructure development, population growth, government funding, and demand for quality roads driven by the transportation sector and environmental regulations.

Future projections suggest continued rapid growth, reaching $3.65 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 10.8%. The increase in road traffic worldwide, including pedestrians, vehicles, and other conveyances, is expected to drive market growth, fueled by population growth and economic development.

A key trend in the market is technological advancements, such as 3D paving technology, which automates operations using remote sensing and milling control systems. Major companies are focusing on developing new technological solutions to enhance their market position and meet the growing demand for asphalt paving equipment.

The autonomous construction equipment market has seen strong growth, rising from $14.05 billion in 2023 to $15.41 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 9.7%. This growth is attributed to factors such as economic expansion in emerging markets, increased infrastructure development, heightened emphasis on construction safety, and industrialization.

Future projections indicate continued robust growth, reaching $22.31 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 9.7%. Major companies in the market are focusing on developing new products like path planning software to expand their customer base, drive sales, and increase revenue.

Asia-Pacific led the market in 2023, with North America following as the second-largest region in market share. The market report covers regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, alongside Asia-Pacific and North America.

The industrial gearbox market, segmented by type, design, and application, includes planetary, helical, bevel, spur, worm, and other types, designed for parallel axis, angled axis, and other designs, utilized in various applications such as construction & mining, automotive, industrial, power generation, marine, and others.

The market has shown strong growth, increasing from $29.95 billion in 2023 to $31.64 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.6%. This growth is attributed to factors like manufacturing industry expansion, economic growth in emerging markets, and increasing demand for electric vehicles.

Future projections suggest continued robust growth, reaching $39.29 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.6%. The rising adoption of industrial automation, driven by computerized systems designed to regulate and monitor processes, machines, or devices, is a significant driver for the market.

Air-conditioning equipment is crucial for maintaining fixed temperature, humidity, and air purity indoors. Types include unitary air conditioners, room air conditioners, chillers, and absorption liquid chillers. Chillers regulate temperature by circulating a cooling liquid.

Components include refrigerant, compressor, condenser coil, expansion valve, and evaporator coil. Applications span residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

The market is projected to reach from $209.74 billion in 2023 to $220.94 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.3%, driven by factors like urbanization, construction industry growth, and rising demand. By 2028, it's expected to reach $275.47 billion at a CAGR of 5.7%.

