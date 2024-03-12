Rolling Stock Management Market Projected to Reach US$ 111 Billion by 2034, Growing at 6.5% CAGR from 2024 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rolling stock management market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 59.2 billion in 2024. The market valuation is estimated to be US$ 111 billion by 2034, projected at a CAGR of 6.5%.



The rolling stock management market plays a pivotal role in ensuring the reliability, safety, and efficiency of railway operations worldwide. Several factors drive the growth of the market. Expanding railway infrastructure and networks, particularly in emerging economies, spurs demand for advanced management solutions to support growing transportation needs.

Increasing urbanization, population growth, and congestion in urban areas drive investments in rail systems, necessitating efficient rolling stock management to ensure smooth operations and alleviate traffic congestion.

Technological advancements play a significant role in shaping the rolling stock management market. Integrating IoT sensors, data analytics, and artificial intelligence enables real-time monitoring of train components, predictive maintenance, and performance optimization. These technologies enhance operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and improve overall fleet reliability, driving railway operators' adoption of modern management solutions.

Regulatory requirements also influence the market dynamics of rolling stock management. Stringent safety standards, environmental regulations, and compliance mandates necessitate effective management practices to ensure regulatory compliance and mitigate risks.

Railway operators must adhere to regulatory guidelines governing maintenance schedules, safety inspections, and asset management, driving the demand for comprehensive rolling stock management solutions.

The focus on passenger experience and service quality drives investments in rolling stock management. Enhancing passenger comfort, safety, and convenience through modern amenities, onboard services, and reliable operations is paramount for railway operators to remain competitive and attract passengers.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Under application type, the goods carrier is registered to expand at 6.3% CAGR by 2034.

The United Kingdom is estimated to register at a CAGR of 7.6% by 2034.

China experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2034.

Based on management type, the railway segment is anticipated to expand at 6.1% CAGR by 2034.

“The increasing demand for efficient and reliable transportation solutions, particularly in urban areas experiencing rapid population growth and congestion, is one significant driver for the rolling stock management market,” Says - Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape

Established players such as Siemens AG, Alstom SA, Bombardier Inc., and General Electric Company characterize the competitive landscape of the rolling stock management market.

The companies offer various rolling stock management solutions, including predictive maintenance systems, asset management software, and remote monitoring services. Competition is driven by technological innovation, service quality, and geographic reach.

Key Companies Profiled

Alstom S.A. Siemens Mobility Bombardier Transportation General Electric ABB Hitachi Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Talgo Thales Group Tech Mahindra

Some of the key developments are

Stadler, a Swiss-Swedish multinational, awarded ABB a US$ 170 million contract to power over 300 new trains and locomotives across European railway networks. This initiative aims to modernize and enhance train transportation in various countries, including the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Portugal, and Austria, as well as several European railway corridors.

Siemens Mobility delivered 1,200 electric locomotives, offering 35 years of full-service maintenance. This significant achievement marks the largest locomotive order in the history of Siemens Mobility and Siemens India, consolidating Siemens Mobility's position as a leader in the market.

Report Scope

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 59.2 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 111 billion Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 6.5% Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania





Rolling Stock Management Market - Key Segments

By Application Type:

Goods Carrier

Passenger Carrier

By Management Type:

Railway

Infrastructure

By Maintenance:

Predictive Maintenance

Corrective Maintenance

Preventive Maintenance



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa





