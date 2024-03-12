Southern Indiana FC Announces Key Sponsorship with ForeverLawn Kentuckiana

(New Albany, IN), March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 12, 2024—Southern Indiana FC is excited to announce ForeverLawn Kentuckiana as a founding title sponsor.

Southern Indiana FC (SIFC) is a new professional soccer club based in Southern Indiana. The club will compete this coming spring and fall in the United Premier Soccer League, a development league for the United States Soccer Federation. The club is finalizing its youth academy and will also support recreational soccer programming for youth and adults.

ForeverLawn Kentuckiana is a title sponsor for the SIFC 2024 and 2025 seasons and is excited for the opportunities this relationship will provide. They offer synthetic grass solutions for a multitude of uses, such as playgrounds, dog parks, backyards, putting greens, sports fields, and more. Having a quality product with athletes' needs in mind has created a long-term opportunity for the partnership with ForeverLawn as SIFC's synthetic turf supplier. “From the beginning, Joe Leavell and team matched our passion to succeed in creating something special for Southern Indiana,” says Nick Hunter, Owner of Southern Indiana FC. "I am also a proud customer of ForeverLawn’s K9Grass and SportsGrass and can attest to its superior quality. My backyard now has beautiful verdant color all year long!”

SIFC is partnering to build new full-sized soccer fields in Corydon, Indiana as their long-term training facility. ForeverLawn Kentuckiana will install these fields, creating a space to positively impact the players, coaches, and the community. Joe Leavell, CEO for ForeverLawn Kentuckiana says, “It is a huge opportunity for our team to be part of something that will truly help transform our community. Everyone involved has been wonderful to work with, from the players and coaches to the front office, and it has been a joy to see what this organization has planned for the future of Southern Indiana. We are thrilled to walk alongside them in this journey and can’t wait to get started!”

“We are very excited to have ForeverLawn Kentuckiana as part of the SIFC Family,” says Andrew Minnis, Sporting Director of SIFC. “We look forward to a great long-term partnership and the opportunities it will provide for both organizations and the community!”

This is just the start of SIFC’s plans as they look to not only fuel the growth of soccer in Southern Indiana but to also advance in the U.S. soccer pyramid. SIFC is focused on creating an exciting fan experience and continue growing the popularity of soccer. When looking at Americans who identify soccer as their favorite sport to watch, Gallup polling reported that the percentage was below 2% through 2004. In 2023 a Washington Post Poll reported that the figure had risen to 8% of Americans. SIFC is excited to use this momentum and growth to build on the foundation they have created over the past six months.

Looking to attend an SIFC match? Visit southernindianafc.com

Attachments