Managed VPN Market Set to Surge to $63.2 Billion by 2030 Amidst Enterprise and Cloud Service Provider Growth

Dublin, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managed VPN - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With a significant projection of growth, a new research publication added to our website sheds light on the expanding future of the Managed VPN market. This comprehensive analysis predicts a robust CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2030, with the market anticipated to reach an impressive $63.2 billion by the end of the forecast period.





The in-depth report details a particularly strong performance expected in the enterprise sector, with forecasted CAGR of 12.3% leading to a notable market valuation of $39 billion. Cloud Service Providers are not far behind, with an estimated CAGR of 13.9%, reflecting the vital role of VPNs in modern digital infrastructure.

Geographic Market Insights



The United States managed VPN market is currently valued at $7.3 billion as of 2022, demonstrating a commitment to cybersecurity and remote working solutions.

China is projected to follow a vigorous growth trajectory at 12.3% CAGR, pointing towards the country's accelerating digital transformation and infrastructure development.

Key markets including Japan and Canada are anticipated to experience substantial growth rates of 11.1% and 10.8% respectively within the analysis period.

Europe also displays a positive growth outlook, with Germany in particular positioned for an approximate 9.2% CAGR.



This cutting-edge report not only presents a strategic forecast but also provides special coverage on current economic and geopolitical factors such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, inflationary pressures, China’s policy adjustments, supply chain challenges, global trade tensions, and recession risks.

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The comprehensive publication presents an overview of the competitive landscape, highlighting key players that include leaders across telecommunication and technology industries. Market presence data is articulated through various geographic lenses, providing insights into the strength and niche of these competitors in different territories.

Research Report Resonance

This meticulously curated report resonates with stakeholders across various industries, offering critical data and market insights necessary for strategic decision-making. With complimentary updates for one year and access to a collaborative research platform, this latest publication serves as an invaluable resource for those looking to grasp the pulse of the Managed VPN market.

For those interested in exploring the detailed findings of the global Managed VPN market's present conditions and future prospects, this comprehensive research artifact is now available for review, enhancing strategic planning with its crucial analysis and forecasts.

Global Market Perspective

Managed VPN market analysis conducted for various geographic regions including USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Recent past, current, and future analysis provided for Managed VPN services from 2022 to 2030

Historical review available for the period 2014 to 2021

16-year perspective presented, showing percentage breakdown of sales for 2014, 2023, and 2030

Cloud service providers market analysis also conducted for the same geographic regions

Similar analysis provided for enterprises and other end-uses across different regions

Analysis includes annual sales figures in US$ Million and percentage CAGR

Comprehensive perspective on the Managed VPN market presented from 2014 to 2030

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $24.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $63.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AT&T, Inc.

BT Group PLC

CenturyLink, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

NTT Corporation

Orange Business Services

Tata Communications Ltd.

Telefonica SA

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Vodafone Group PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8uldh2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment